Best Buy has the all AMD-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for a cool discount, but only for the next few hours.

A lot of the best gaming laptops feature an Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU under the hood, which brings the price of the device up a bit. But Best Buy currently has a very enticing limited-time deal on a truly powerful all-AMD-powered laptop that you might not want to turn down. Until the end of today, December 14, you can grab the 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1100 — down $550 in price.

This Asus ROG laptop sports 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS under the hood, which has a total of 8 cores and 16 threads. This CPU is also paired up with the AMD Radeon RX 6700S dedicated mobile GPU with 8GB GDDR6 memory running at 105W max power.

Combined, these specifications mean you can run most hit games without any issues. The laptop will do the heavy lifting for you, especially considering the AMD SmartShift Max technology, which can boost the performance of your games when the laptop sees it is needed. For those who need it, you'll even get a MUX switch, that allows you to switch the system to a direct GPU mode for fewer lags in games.

Another great thing about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is definitely the display. It packs in a total 2560 x 1600 resolution, giving you room to multitask and see more of the world in your games. Unlike cheaper gaming laptops, this panel also hits a 120Hz refresh rate and can top out at 500 nits, ensuring fast-paced games like Call of Duty perform great on your system.

If you're sold on the 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, you'll want to act fast. This deal ends at midnight local time.