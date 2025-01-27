Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) $1475 $2000 Save $525 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a sleek yet powerful gaming laptop that's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop is now $525 off for a limited time. $1475 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that can do it all, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is going to be right up your alley. Not only are you getting a laptop that looks good and is also quite slim, but it also packs lots of power as well.

While this laptop normally has a retail price of $2,000, it can now be had for much less, with a sharp $525 discount from Best Buy that drops it down to one of its lowest prices yet. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16?

When it comes to design, the ROG Zephyrus G16 looks fantastic and sleek. While this laptop is marketed towards gamers, there really isn't anything that prevents this one from living in an office as well. But perhaps the most important thing is going to be the power that's found inside this model.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD. In addition, you also get an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, which should be more than enough for most people when it comes to games or even creative work.

The laptop also has a great screen as well, with a 16-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz and response time of 0.02ms. Furthermore, you also get support for Nvidia's G-Sync as well, along with great connectivity with dual USB-C ports, HDMI, USB-A, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a microSD card reader.

There's also a 1080p webcam just in case you need to make or take videocalls. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model. It looks good and has all the right specifications. Best of all, it's $525 less than its original MSRP, which makes it the perfect time to buy.