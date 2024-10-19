Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) $2050 $2300 Save $250 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is a sleek, yet capable gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 4070 graphics card. RIght now, you can grab this laptop at its lowest price yet. $2050 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great gaming laptops on the market, but the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is one of our top picks thanks to its fantastic build quality, excellent design, and fantastic configuration options. And while you can spec this laptop out to the max, this model should be more than enough to handle pretty much anything you throw at it. It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 processor that's paired with an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card. And while it's normally priced at $2,300, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet, coming in at $2,050.

What's great about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop?

As you can see from the images, this laptop is absolutely beautiful. It features an aluminum chassis and there's plenty of room when it comes to the keyboard and palm rest area. In addition, you get a fantastic 16-inch OLED display that features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.2ms response time.

As mentioned before, this laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 processor that's paired with 32GB of RAM. If that wasn't enough, you're also getting plenty of storage space with internal SSD storage at 2TB. And perhaps the most critical piece of this laptop is going to be the Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card.

This setup is going to be able to handle anything you can throw at it. Whether its playing games or just getting some work done in the creative space. The great part is you can expect sustained performance with the custom fan system. And just in case you need this to be your entertainment hub, it packs six powerful speakers.

This is just one of those laptops that really lives up to the hype. Not only does it look good with its elegant design, but it also has the performance to really provide an experience where you won't feel let down. And best of all, it's now slightly less than its MSRP, making it a great time to buy.