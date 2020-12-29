ASUS starts rolling out the Android 11 update to the ZenFone 6 in Taiwan

In August this year, ASUS kicked off limited Android 11 beta signups for the ZenFone 6, bringing the latest flavor of Android to the year-old flagship. A few weeks after the initial beta signups, the company started rolling out the first Android 11 beta to users. Soon thereafter, the ZenFone 6 received another Android 11 beta that enabled VoLTE on T-Mobile in the US. Now, after testing the beta release over the last few months, the company is finally rolling out the first stable build of Android 11 to ZenFone 6 users in Taiwan.

According to a recent post on the ASUS ZenTalk forums, the first stable build of Android 11 (build number 18.0610.2011.107) is now rolling out to the ZenFone 6 in Taiwan. The update brings all the new features introduced in Android 11, along with a new ZenUI interface design, full-screen gesture support with third-party launchers, and other minor changes.

The post further reveals that the Android 11 update for the ZenFone 6 is rolling out in batches, and it will only reach a small number of users initially. Once ASUS confirms that there aren’t any major bugs in the update, it should roll out to more users. As of now, ASUS hasn’t shared any plans for a global rollout, but we expect the update to start rolling out to users in other regions in the coming weeks. Check the changelog section below for a complete list of changes included in the Android 11 update for the ZenFone 6.