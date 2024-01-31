Key Takeaways Asus introduces the RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition with high-performance fans and efficient cooling components for a powerful and cool gaming experience.

As Nvidia rolls out its GeForce RTX Super graphics cards, many consumers are preparing to upgrade from their current model now that the specs have been widely tested. While the original RTX 4080 was more than sufficient for gamers, Nvidia has promised more from the latest iteration, which includes 80 streaming multiprocessors and DLSS 3.0 resolution technology. Now, third-party variations on the RTX 4080 Super are beginning to hit the market, and Asus is leading the way.

Asus has launched the RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition, a refresh of the original RTX 4080 Noctua Edition with a familiar brown fan design (via Tom’s Hardware). These aren’t just any fans, however — Asus has equipped the graphics card with high-performance 120mm NF-A12x25 fans to make sure everything stays cool while in operation. For good measure, it includes a quadruple slot cooler with a heatsink and aluminum vapor chamber. A cut-out ensures that the card receives adequate airflow. When comparing the Super Noctua Edition to the original, the cooling components are virtually identical. However, there are several advantages to investing in the product — a powerhouse in terms of cooling efficiency — if you didn’t buy the first edition. Nvidia promises quiet operation, noting that its fans only operate when they detect rising temperatures. There are also two cooling profiles to choose from, depending on whether you prefer noise reduction or temperature management.

Similarly, there are still benefits you can reap from upgrading to the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, even if you’re satisfied with a graphics card like the RTX 4080. For instance, Nvidia’s DLSS 3.0 technology reduces any resolution issues you could run into while gaming. With Frame Generation, which functions by leveraging Tensor cores, the card is also continuously reading image and motion data for a seamless display. If you’ve been holding off on springing for the next big graphics card, now might be the time to go for it.