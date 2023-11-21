Source: Asus ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition $1040 $1100 Save $60 The high-end Asus Radeon 7900 XTX typically costs $1,100, but for a limited time, you can get it for $60 off. That's a great savings on this GPU for up to 4K gaming. $1040 at Amazon

Every gamer deserves to have a great gaming experience with a GPU — having lightning-fast frame rates, immersive visuals, and a seamless gaming experience. Asus has some of the best graphics cards around, and this Black Friday, you can snag yourself an unbeatable deal on the Radeon 7900 XTX that'll take your gaming sessions to the next level. It's not the lowest price we've seen (that goes to a deal we saw earlier this Black Friday), but you can still save $60 on this super expensive GPU.

The Asus RX 7900 XTX is top of the line

The Radeon 7900 XTX is a true beast featuring 2,615MHz core clock speed and 24GB of VRAM. Since it has Axial-tech fans, you can expect more airflow, allowing for more intense gaming sessions without a nag. The cooling solution of this GPU is also equipped with dual ball-bearing fans, which adds points for durability.

Another key aspect would be the military-grade capacitors. They have been rated for 20,000 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. This high-temperature tolerance ensures that the components can withstand demanding and prolonged usage. Plus, there is a metal exoskeleton for better heat dissipation and added durability.

You won’t regret buying this GPU since Asus TUF gaming products are built to last. It is expensive though, so it might be worth checking out other GPU deals ahead of the holiday season. However, it's only worth it if you get it at a special Black Friday discount. That being said, make sure to buy yours before it runs out of stock (or the deal is over).