Key Takeaways Asus is joining Microsoft at the May 20 event, promising a premium laptop with Snapdragon X processors and AI focus.

Expect groundbreaking AI-powered technology and unrivaled performance from Asus's new device at the event.

Other major Windows PC manufacturers like HP and Lenovo are likely to follow suit with Snapdragon X Elite laptops soon.

We already know Microsoft is holding an event on May 20 where we're expecting to see the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, which will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X processors. But we also know Microsoft won't be the only company announcing new devices that day, and now, we have the first confirmation coming from Asus, who will also announce its new laptop next month.

Asus is taking it to the "next level"

Asus' official announcement isn't very concrete in terms of what will be announced, but it says all we need to know. The event will be a "collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Asus", which makes it extremely clear we're going to be looking at a laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors. The tagline for the announcement is "Next Level. AI Incredible." and we know AI is a major focus for the event and these Arm-powered devices, with one major new feature called AI Explorer being on the cards.

Asus also says this new device will be a premium laptop and that it will offer "unrivaled performance", something you absolutely wouldn't hear about previous Windows on Arm PCs. There are also terms like "groundbreaking generation of AI-powered technology" and "a new era of Asus AI PCs" thrown around, showing just how much Asus is expecting from these devices.

Asus won't be the last company to join the party

Asus may be the first company to confirm it will be present at the May 20 event, but it almost certainly won't be the last. For the first time, every major Windows PC manufacturer is rallying behind the Arm ecosystem thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite processor. You can expect similar announcements from companies like HP and Lenovo in the coming weeks, and in fact, we've even a Lenovo laptop powered by Snapdragon leak recently, so it's almost guaranteed we'll see it around the same time.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X series, particularly the X Elite, is one of the most exciting pieces of technology Windows fans have had in a long time. Much like Apple Silicon reinvigorated MacBooks and set new standards for efficiency and battery life, these chips will do the same for Windows, and every company is supporting this initiative.

Laptops featuring the latest Qualcomm processors are expected to launch in June, also packing Windows 11 version 24H2 out of the box, making them the first devices to get the update (outside of the Insider program). Asus' announcement will take place on May 20 at 11AM Pacific Time.