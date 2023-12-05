Key Takeaways Asus' Turbo GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card offers a solution to heat management issues with its single blower fan and dual-ball bearing design.

It’s no secret that graphics cards can generate a lot of heat, especially when they’re operating for hours at a time. For this reason, many of them have fans to stay cool and maintain air circulation. However, it can be challenging to sustain airflow between server racks, for instance. Those who engage in generative AI work know that space can quickly become scarce once technology starts to pile up, making heat even more of a problem. Now, Asus hopes to resolve the issue with the Turbo GeForce RTX 4070.

Per @momomo_us on Twitter, the RTX 4070 comes with one blower fan for cooling, which pushes air through the graphic card’s I/O port. For the sake of wear and tear, it’s a dual-ball bearing fan, which means that it is designed to last longer than a conventional one with sleeved bearings. It comes with 12GB of memory and has a dual-slot design, and Asus says that it features its Auto-Extreme technology for enhanced durability. In terms of size, the RTX 4070 is less than 11 inches, meaning it doesn’t take up as much space as other models with multiple fans. For this reason, it may be ideal for those who are already pressed for space, such as consumers working with multiple pieces of equipment for generative AI. It has four display outlets — three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs with HDCP 2.3 support and an HDMI 2.1a port. The RTX 4070 has a standard 8-pin PCIe power connector, and its bracket is composed of stainless steel to reduce corrosion over time. Pricing and availability details have not been announced.

Even if you aren’t working on generative AI projects, the space that the RTX 4070 can save you might be worth it. It’s also a viable option if you don’t have the budget for a higher-end model, and you won’t feel pressured while saving up, as the RTX 4070 is made to last.