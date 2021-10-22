ASUS announces Android 12 Release Schedule for Zenfone 8, Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone Series

ASUS today detailed its plans to roll out the stable Android 12 update for its ROG and ZenFone flagships. The Taiwanese company will kick off the stable Android 12 rollout by the end of this year, starting with the ZenFone 8 series, with devices like the ROG Phone 5 and others joining the Android 12 party early next year.

On top of the usual Android 12 changes, ASUS says the update will also include the company’s own battery and performance enhancements. And for the ZenFone lineup, the update will pack several ZenUI-specific changes like streamlined control panels, increased visibility, and improved customizations.

ASUS has confirmed a stable Android 12 update for the following smartphones:

From December 2021: ASUS ZenFone 8 ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip

From 2022 1Q: ASUS ROG Phone 5 ASUS ROG Phone 5S

From 2022 1H: ASUS ZenFone 7 ASUS ROG Phone 3



As per the rollout schedule, the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip will receive an Android 12-based update in December 2021. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5S will receive their respective updates in the first quarter of 2022. Finally, the ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 will get the stable Android 12 update with ZenUI 8.0 in the second quarter.

Earlier month, ASUS started recruiting testers for the ZenFone 8’s Android 12 update. The beta release brings ZenUI 8 on top of Google’s Android 12 codebase.

Yesterday, Vivo also detailed plans to roll out the Android 12 update to its smartphone portfolio. The Chinese OEM plans to roll out a Funtouch OS beta based on Android 12 to over 30 smartphones over the coming months. The company will kick off the beta program next month with the Vivo X70 Pro+.