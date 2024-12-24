Summary Asus ROG teases the new Strix laptops appearance at CES 2025.

Expect a range of new models with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090.

The first official glimpse suggests attractive and powerful laptops.

With CES 2025 just around the corner, it's hard not to get excited about all of the new tech that will be on display. It doesn't help that tech companies are giving little sneak peeks into what they're planning to announce, like dangling a carrot in front of our eyes. If you want something to look forward to, the Asus ROG X account has shown off a glimpse of the new Strix laptop, and if prior rumors are to be believed, we may be looking at one of the first—and likely, best-looking—RTX 5090 laptops.

Asus ROG shows off how its new Strix laptops will look

In a post on X, Asus ROG Global posted a teaser trailer for what it has in store for CES 2025. It doesn't give away a lot of information, but it does show how the underside of the laptop will look, and it looks stunning:

That's all we'll get for now, so we'll have to tune into CES 2025 on January 6th at 8 PM PST for more info on what this laptop can do.

So, why do we think that this will harbor an RTX 5090? Well, as VideoCardz reported, we've seen retailers give us information about what the new Strix lineup may contain. If the rumors are true, there will be a range of models to pick from, but the G835 specifically will contain the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090. As such, the above video may be our first official peek into what Blackwell-powered laptops will look like.