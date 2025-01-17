ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop $950 $1400 Save $450 Excellent durability, lots of power, and a price drop of $450. This Asus TUF laptop is one of the best deals you're going to find if you're looking for a gaming laptop that doesn't exceed $1,000. $950 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops can be expensive, especially if they're packing great hardware. But if you're willing to compromise in some areas, you can always find some great products at a fantastic price. That's where this Asus TUG gaming laptop comes in, featuring an older, yet still powerful Intel Core i7 processor that's paired with Nvidia's RTX 4070 graphics card.

Related Best gaming laptops in 2025 Take your gaming on the go with one of these great laptops

While it used to cost a whopping $1,400 when it first debuted, it's now being discounted at Best Buy, falling to a record-low price of just $950 for a limited time. That's $450 off retail and is the best price we've ever seen on this model, which makes it the perfect time to buy one if you've been thinking about grabbing a new gaming laptop.

What's great about this Asus TUF series gaming laptop?

In addition to the specifications listed above, the CPU is paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch 144Hz screen, and measures in at 0.89 inches. When it comes to connectivity, the laptop has plenty, with a Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, two USB-A, and an Ethernet port.

Furthermore, it also has Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As you can imagine, with a system like this, it's important to have adequate cooling. Asus packs this laptop with its own 84-blade Arc Flow fans that provide great cooling while still being relatively quiet.

Of course, you also get great audio quality here with support for Hi-Res Audio using headphones, and dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos. When it comes to durability, the Asus TUF series scores high marks with MIL-STD-810H certification, so you can feel confident when it's being transported or takes a small tumble.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this laptop if you're looking to game and get something that's relatively affordable. This $450 discount from Best Buy is one of the best promotions we've seen on this laptop, so be sure to pick it up while you can at this price.