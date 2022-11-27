If you want to get into gaming without spending too much, the Asus TUF Dash 15 gives you great performance for a new low price.

If you want to get into gaming, you usually have to be ready to spend quite a bit of money, but this deal on the Asus TUF Gaming Dash F15 makes it a bit easier on the wallet. This powerful laptop with an Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU can be yours for under $1,000 thanks to a $500 discount that's still live right now - though it might not last.

Performance-wise, you're not missing out with this laptop. The Intel Core i7-12650H processor inside the TUF Dash F15 gives you 10 cores and 16 threads, which is already going to give you fantastic performance whether you're gaming or working. On top of that, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is one of the most powerful laptop GPUs out there, and it's going to be able to handle just about any modern game without any issues. This model also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD by default, so you're all set for a great experience right out of the gate.

Of course, you also want a great screen, and the Asus TUF Dash F15 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. With the kind of power packed into this machine, you can easily get high frame rates in a lot of games, and this screen will let you take advantage of that.

This is also a laptop that won't break easily, thanks to its MIL-STD-810H durability certification. That means bumps and (reasonable) drops won't stop you from enjoying your games and getting work done when you need to.

Paying less than $1,000 for a laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is an incredible deal, and you get other great specs along with that in this deal. For gamers with a smaller budget, this is an unmissable deal.

