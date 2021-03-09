ASUS TUF Dash F15 with Intel Core i7-11370H, RTX 30-series GPU launches in India

ASUS is finally bringing its new line of 2021 gaming notebooks to India with the launch of the TUF Dash F15. Showcased at CES 2021, the new model under the company’s affordable TUF series comes with Intel’s new 11th-gen Tiger Lake H35 processor paired with NVIDIA’s new RTX 30-series mobile GPUs.

ASUS TUF Dash F15: Specifications

Specification ASUS TUF Dash F15 Dimensions & Weight 360 x 252 x 19.9mm

2kgs Display 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) IPS 144Hz refresh rate

15.6-inch Full-HD (1920×1080) IPS 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response 100% sRGB Adaptive sync

Processor Intel Core i7-11370H (3GHz / 4.8GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM & Storage 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (8GB soldered, 1x SODIMM)

512GB NVMe M.2 SSD (Up 2x 1TB M.2) Battery & Charger 76 WHr (16.6 hours claimed)

200W charger

Support for 100W USB PD charging I/O Thunderbolt 4 (USB4.0, Display port 1.4a, PD3.0)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm audio jack

Kensington lock

RJ45 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX

Bluetooth 5.2 OS Windows 10 Home Other Features Blue Backlit keyboard

MIL-STD-810H military certified

DTS:X Ultra

The new TUF Dash F15 features a new minimalistic design available in Moonlight White or Eclipse Grey color options. It has a slim chassis at just 19.9mm and at 2kgs in weight. It is comparatively lightweight for a gaming laptop for its size that, at the same time, meets the MIL-STD-810H military standards. ASUS is offering the laptop with a 15.6-inch IPS panel that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and full-HD resolution. You can also opt for a similar full-HD display that offers a 240Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time and 100% sRGB along with Adaptive sync. ASUS has gone for a simple blue-backlighting on the keyboard, which means RGB enthusiasts are in for some disappointment.

As for the internals, the notebook comes with the Intel Core i7-11370H, which is a brand new quad-core processor made for thin and light gaming laptops. The processor features four Willow Cove processor cores and eight threads, thanks to HyperThreading. Depending on the TDP setting, this processor’s clock speed can vary from 3GHz (28W) to 3.3GHz (35W). The processor has the ability to boost a single and two cores under load to go up to 4.8GHz, while all four cores can crank up to 4.3GHz. We are yet to get a confirmation from ASUS regarding the TDP of the processor on the TUF Dash F15.

The rest of the features include the option of either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or the RTX 3070, up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory, support for two 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD storage, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The notebook also features a variety of I/O ports, including Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0, Display port 1.4a, PD3.0), 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a standard Kensington lock.

As for the battery, the TUF Dash F15 comes with a 76Whr unit and a 200W charger. ASUS says that with the new fast charging tech, the notebook can charge from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. It can also be charged via 100W USB Type-C PD, while one can expect the battery to last up to 16.6 hours during video playback. That sounds pretty impressive, but we shall soon test the laptop to see if that is actually true.

Pricing and Availability

The new TUF Dash F15 will be available by the end of this month across all channels, including online via Flipkart and Amazon, as well as offline via ASUS exclusive stores and ROG stores. Pricing starts at ₹1,39,990 for the grey color variant and ₹1,40,990 for the white color option.