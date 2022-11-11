There are a lot of great gaming laptops, but most are just priced way too high. That's where the Asus TUF Gaming A15 comes in. It's a powerful laptop that not performs well but it also offers reliable construction and is priced fair. If you've been looking for a gaming laptop and aren't looking to break the bank, this might be your best bet. The laptop was originally priced at $1,079.99 but has now been reduced to $699.99, that's a savings of $380.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition, it also has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an RTX 3050 Ti. This isn't a light laptop by any means, coming in at 4.85 lbs, but it is relatively thin, coming in a 0.88-inches. As far as connectivity goes, you're looking at a healthy mix of options with its USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, and an Ethernet jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

While everything looks great on paper, one thing to note is that there have been complaints about its screen, which some have found to be a little dim. But otherwise, this is a great laptop for the price, and even better since it's been discounted by $380. If you think this laptop meets your needs, you can purchase it using the link below. If you happen to see a different price, that either means the promotion has ended or that the product is out of stock. If you're looking for something else, check out our other promotions in our early Black Friday deals roundup.