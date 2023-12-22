ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop $980 $1400 Save $420 This Asus gaming laptop hits all the right notes with its powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. In addition, you get a fantastic 15.6-inch screen, 1TB of internal storage, and it is now discounted by $420, bringing it down well below its retail price for a limited time. $980 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops aren't cheap, but what you get in return for the high price is a powerful mobile PC that can really handle anything you throw at it. Of course, if you know where to look, you can often find stellar deals on laptops, savings you hundreds on a fantastic piece of hardware.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop is a prime example, offering an incredible experience that's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor that's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, that's now $420 off for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a new laptop and need something with a lot of power, this deal is going to be for you.

What's great about the Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop?

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop has a distinct look with its "Mecha Grey" exterior shell, but packs tons of power thanks to its robust internals spearheaded by a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor. While this isn't the latest processor from Intel, it's still plenty capable with its 14 total cores and a max boost frequency that can reach 4.7Ghz.

In addition to the powerful processor, you get 16GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, which can be upgrade to 32GB if needed, and it also has 1TB if internal SSD storage. But what really sets this laptop over the top is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. This graphics card is a top performer and delivers plenty of power, which is perfect if you like to play games.

Of course, the display is also an important element of this laptop, with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. As you can tell, you're going to get a great experience from this laptop when playing games, but you can always take advantage of the power for creative projects too, like music, editing videos, or rendering in 3D.

In addition to the above, you get great connectivity with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. Now, with all this power, it comes in a relatively compact package, with the laptop measuring at 0.89 inches thin, but does weigh a little bit at 4.85 pounds.

As far as other details, the laptop does have a keyboard with single zone lighting, and a large touchpad. There's also a 720p camera if you ever need to handle any video calls, and you'll get all-day battery life with moderate use. Overall, this is a great laptop with lots of power that's perfect for gaming. So if this seems like it's right up your alley, be sure to grab it while this deal lasts.