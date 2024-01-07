Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 $1300 $1400 Save $100 The Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is an overbuilt gaming graphics card with a huge heatsink that almost takes up four PCIe slot spaces. It features the Ada Lovelace architecture and has two HDMI ports for VR users. Pros Large heatsink with triple-fan arrangement for cooling Two HDMI 2.1 ports for VR use 16GB of GDDR6X memory Cons Too long for many cases at 348mm No DisplayPort 2.1 Nearly 4-slots deep $1434 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1200 at Newegg

MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4080 $1230 $1280 Save $50 The MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4080 is a large triple-slot gaming graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture. It's a powerful addition to any gaming rig, but might require a chassis upgrade as its 337mm length can be a problem for clearance. Pros Large cooler with three fans for great cooling performance Comes in gray and white color options 16GB of GDDR6X memory Cons Expensive Hard to find in stock $1383 at Amazon $1230 at Newegg



It's not been a great time to be a PC gamer recently, with stock shortages and scalped prices. That's abated somewhat in recent months, but the general maxim is that the best graphics card you can buy is the one that's in stock near MSRP. If you've got specific needs, like the best GPU to run Blender, then the shortlist narrows considerably. While lower echelons of graphics cards are to be found in plentiful supply, that's not the case for higher-end models like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, as the large VRAM amount and plentiful Tensor cores mean they get snapped up for AI training purposes. We're looking at two such cards here, the Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080. Both are triple-fan models with plenty of cooling capacity, but which one should you pick up?

Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 vs MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080: Price, specs & availability:

The Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 was one of the first RTX 4080 models to hit the market, and was released on November 16, 2022. With a $1,200 MSRP, it's often found to be substantially higher on storefronts since launch, as graphics card pricing has been super variable. There is also an OC Edition of this card with a $1,400 MSRP, which is a hefty mark-up for a guaranteed slightly higher core clock, and we recommend the non-OC version out of the two.

The MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080 was also launched on November 16, 2022. It had a MSRP of $1,310 at launch, and MSI was selling it directly for $1,290 the last time they had it in stock. Since launch, this card also has had wildly fluctuating pricing, but anything near the MSRP is a good deal in today's GPU climate. It's worth noting that both of these cards, and indeed any RTX 4080 models, are often out of stock or have steep price increases as they are being used to fuel the current rise of AI models like ChatGPT. While we don't see AI going away, anytime, ever, we'd love to see more purpose-built accelerators, so gaming graphics cards can go to actual gamers.

Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Brand Asus Cooling Method Air-cooled vapor chamber GPU Speed 2,205 MHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Power 320 W Boost Speed 2,505 MHz CUDA Cores 9,728

MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4080 Brand MSI Cooling Method Air-cooled GPU Speed 2,205 MHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Power 320 W Boost Speed 2,610 MHz CUDA Cores 9,728

Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 vs MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080: Similar hardware with a different look

Source: Asus

Both the Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080 are very similar-looking graphics cards at first glance. They have large heatsinks with a triple-fan design to supply cooler air to the fin stacks, and both are thick as a result. The TUF model is slightly thicker, taking up almost four PCIe slot spaces, while the MSI version is only three spaces thick.

In practice, that won't matter to most home users, as the GPU is often the only PCIe card in a system. Where it might make a difference is for content creators or AI scientists, who want more than one PCIe device in their system, either to run multiple graphics cards for deep learning calculations or for add-in cards like capture cards or additional PCIe storage.

Source: MSI

Both of these RTX 4080-based graphics cards have the same 16GB of GDDR6X memory, and use the same Ada Lovelace architecture. That means a base clock of 2,205 MHz, but the boost clocks are slightly different. MSI tweaks things to a slightly higher 2,610 MHz, while the TUF is at 2,505 MHz. In practice, this clock difference is a nothingburger, and you could easily overclock the TUF card to reach the same speed or higher.

The only other difference is a fairly big one, with the TUF graphics card having two HDMI 2.1 ports in addition to the three DisplayPort 1.4 ports. MSI's card only has one HDMI 2.1 port in addition to the three DP 1.4 ports, and one group of PC users will have their decision made instantly with this one feature. That's VR headset users, who often need two HDMI ports to use their headsets, leading to a mishmash of adapters with most graphics cards that only have a single HDMI output.

Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 vs MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080: Which triple-fan cooler gives more performance?

Source: Asus

So, both the Asus TUF Gaming and MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080s feature the same number of Nvidia's fourth-generation Tensor cores, powering the new DLSS 3.5 AI-powered framerate booster, that can not only upscale games to higher resolution but generate new frames for even higher frame rates. They also have the same number of Ray Tracing cores for real time lighting in games that support it. And you get the same number of AV1 encoders, which is a big plus for content creators.

Source: MSI

A 105 MHz difference in boost clocks is negligible when it comes to gaming, translating to a 4% increase in frame rates. That's without manually overclocking the TUF card, which could gain 4% or even more back with a few clicks on Nvidia's driver package. That means both of these graphics cards will perform similarly, with 150+ FPS at 1440p and 90 or 100 FPS at a 4K resolution. That should also mean over 90FPS performance for VR users, which is above the generally accepted minimum for smooth VR experiences.

We haven't tested these two particular cards, so have to rely on the results of others who have. The only performance difference I could find between the two graphics cards from reading multiple reviews is that the thicker heatsink on the TUF Gaming card was more capable at keeping the graphics card cooler under benchmarking loads (with the OC Edition no less) than the MSI Gaming X Trio. The OC version of the TUF Gaming card was able to stay at 49.5C Celsius according to Tweaktown, while their testing of the MSI Gaming X Trio showed it was hotter, with a maximum of 60.8 Celsius. With both cards having fans that default to around 1,000 RPM at those temperatures, you won't really notice anything different in noise levels, but a 10C difference in temperatures is pretty impressive.

Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 vs MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080: Which is right for you?

Both of these graphics cards are among the best RTX 4080 models, but we can only have one winner and that's the Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. Both graphics cards are very similar in design, use the same graphics chip, and have the same amount of VRAM. That makes price the primary factor, and the TUF model is a full $100 cheaper to buy, when you can find it at the MSRP. It's also built better, with a larger heatsink that keeps the RTX 4080 core cooler under heavy loads.

There is one proviso though, and it's not even between these two cards. We're not quite sure why you wouldn't go for the RTX 4090 if you are already spending this sort of cash on a graphics card, as the extra money gets you 50% more VRAM and much higher overall performance, which will keep up with game engine advancements for longer.

Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Editor's Choice $1300 $1400 Save $100 The Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is an overbuilt gaming graphics card with a huge heatsink that almost takes up four PCIe slot spaces. It features the Ada Lovelace architecture and has two HDMI ports for VR users. $1434 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1200 at Newegg

That said, the best RTX 4080 is the one you can find in stock near the MSRP, and that's often the MSI Gaming X Trio, which is regularly around the $1,300 mark that it launched for or even slightly cheaper. Either graphics card will be more than a match for high frame rate gaming or high resolution gaming, or even both, depending on the titles you like to play.