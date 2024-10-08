ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi $205 $250 Save $45 The Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi motherboard is a solid midranger for the LGA 1700 socket, with plenty of power delivery, fast networking connectivity, and best of all - a $45 price reduction. $205 at Amazon

Building a new PC should be an enjoyable experience, but with inflated prices and stock availability issues, it's been anything but for the last few years. However, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is here to take the sting out of your next build with a deep discount on a fantastic LGA 1700 motherboard. With an industrial, understated design, the Asus TUF Z790-Plus WiFi is a magnificent midrange motherboard packed with all the latest technology. While it's usually $250, this deal drops $45 off that total, so you can allocate more of your budget to other parts of your build. But motherboard deals don't come along that often, so it's likely to be a hot item, and you might want to pick it up sooner rather than later and miss out.

So, what's great about the Asus TUF Z790-Plus WiFi motherboard?

Source: Asus

If you're building a new Intel-based PC right now, Z790 is the chipset to aim for. While this midrange board only has one x16 PCIe 5.0 slot, that's okay because PCIe 5.0 SSDs are a waste of money. With a 16+1 VRM solution rated for 60A, this isn't for the power-hungry Intel Core i9 ranges, but it's perfect for i5 and i7 CPUs, which you're going to be after for a midrange build anyway.

You still get plenty of advanced technology, from Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to 2.5GbE wired networking if you prefer. The four RAM slots can support up to 7,200MT/s DDR5 memory, with up to 192GB of capacity. With 32GB being a good place to start for most gaming and productivity builds, you've got space for upgrades down the line, and you can focus on the speed of memory that this motherboard supports.

The TUF Z790-Plus WiFi also has plenty of other connectivity, including four Gen 4 M.2 NVMe slots for super speedy storage, four SATA III ports for hard drives and SSDs, and Intel Rapid Storage Technology support for easy software RAID setup. And you get a total of eight rear USB ports for peripheral use, which means you shouldn't run out too quickly. But what might run out is the availability of this deal, so get it while the getting is good. If you want other options for Intel's current CPU stack, check out some other great motherboard recommendations for Intel's 14th gen.