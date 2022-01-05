ASUS is making a foldable Windows 11 tablet, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS has announced the first foldable PC after Intel introduced a new Evo specification specifically for foldables earlier this week. Called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED, this is a powerful ultrabook featuring a foldable 17.3-inch OLED panel and the latest Intel hardware.

There’s a lot going on here, so let’s focus on that display first. It’s a 17.3-inch panel, and it comes in the 4:3 aspect ratio, which we haven’t seen in a while in a PC. The resolution is 2560 x 1920, so it’s plenty sharp, too. it’s a foldable screen, though, so you can also use it partly folded at so you get two 12.5-inch screens with a tall 3:2 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1280 resolution. ASUS isn’t the first to do something like this, as the ThinkPad X1 Fold was similar, but that was a much smaller device. If you wanted to use each half of the screen separately, it would only be roughly a 9-inch display, so this is far more usable in that scenario. The display is also Pantone-validated, it covers 100% of DCI-P3, and supports Dolby Vision.

You can also use the ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED in “book mode”, so you’re using both halves of the screen at the same time to view different things. Even in laptop mode, the bottom screen can be used to display content, while the Bluetooth keyboard is used separately. If you only want to use one half of the screen, the keyboard also fits perfectly over the bottom half, so it works like a normal laptop.

ASUS wants to ensure that this design is still durable, and it tested the hinge for “at least 30,000” bends to make sure it can last a long time.

Beyond its form factor, the ASUS ZenBook 17 OLED looks to be a premium laptop all around, It comes with quad Harman/Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos support. It also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports so you can connect all your peripherals It even comes with a high-resolution 5MP webcam so you should look great during video calls, plus it supports Windows Hello facial recognition. It also has a color and ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the display brightness and colors.

For performance. the ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED is packing the latest Intel processors up to a Core i7-1250U, a 12-core, 16-thread processor that should deliver all the performance you’d expect of an ultrabook. It’s not a P-series processor, which is to be expected since it’s meant to be a thin device. The battery is a large 75Whr unit, so battery life should be pretty good considering the power-efficient processor.

ASUS didn’t say when we can expect the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED to be available, now how much it will cost. Either way, it’s certainly exciting to see foldable PCs become more prominent, and this one looks like a much more promising device than Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold, especially because it’s using the same processors you’d find in a regular laptop.