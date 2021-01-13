ASUS unveils new ZenBook Duo models, a ProArt Display, and a TUF Gaming laptop

ASUS unveiled a bunch of new products under its ROG gaming brand yesterday, and today we have some more announcements from the company’s main brand. The company has introduced an OLED version of its dual-screen ZenBook Pro Duo 15, the TUF Dash 15 gaming notebook, ZenBook Duo 14, VivoBook S14, ExpertBook B9450CEA (vPro), Chromebook Flip CX5/C536, Chromebook CX9, and ASUS BR1100 for education. ASUS also announced the ProArt Display PA148CTV and ZenBeam Latte projector.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582)

Yesterday, ASUS announced the new ZenBook Pro Duo 15 SE powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5000-series mobile CPUs. Today, the company has announced yet another variant of the premium notebook that now comes with a 4K OLED HDR display alongside a wide 4K secondary touchscreen. The primary display offers a 93% screen-to-body ratio while the panel comes with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and Pantone validation.

As for performance, the notebook continues to rock Intel’s 10th-gen Core i9 notebook processor with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM with a 1TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD. It also comes with a healthy set of I/O ports including two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, along with WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for fast wireless speeds.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)

The new ZenBook Duo 14 offers a similar dual-screen setup to the ZenBook Pro Duo 15. It comes with Intel Evo-verification, meaning that you can expect this laptop to offer an excellent balance of performance, style, and battery life. The primary 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display offers a 93% screen-to-body ratio and up to 400-nits brightness; it is also Pantone-validated, covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light. It also comes with ScreenPad Plus, the secondary touchscreen that is tilted by 7° for improved readability and reduced potential glare. The notebook is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics along with the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 for discrete graphics.

The battery on the laptop is said to last up to 17-hours for all-day productivity, and with USB-C Easy Charge, you can charge the notebook using a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger or any standard USB-C charger. The notebook can be hooked up to an external 8K display or two 4K UHD displays using the Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. Other features include WiFi 6 (802.11ax) enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology and ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, the latter of which lets you control the CPU performance by giving a boost of up to 40% in Performance mode.

The secondary display on both the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the ZenBook Duo 14 comes with ScreenXpert 2 software and ASUS Control Panel, a fully customizable app on the ScreenPad Plus for creative professionals. Control Panel can offer intuitive control of creative apps, including brush-size adjustment, saturation, layer opacity, and more in apps like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, and After Effects, with more app support coming in the near future. Users will also be able to make use of the included stylus on the ScreenPad Plus that provides high-precision (4096 pressure levels) stylus support for writing or drawing.

TUF Dash F15

The TUF series of affordable gaming notebooks has a new member. The new TUF Dash F15 takes design inspiration from the ROG Zephyrus lineup to offer a really clean and slim aesthetic. It will be powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU for great gaming performance. The notebook also comes with up to a 240Hz refresh rate display with a 3ms response time for reduced motion blur. For thermals, ASUS has added a large heat spreader and five copper heat pipes. There are also the new N-Blade fans that are designed specially to move more air by using a liquid crystal polymer allowing it to fit 83 blades per fan and ensuring strength to withstand high rpm speeds. It also comes with a self-cleaning cooling module for long-term stability and performance and updated anti-dust tunnels.

The notebook is rated to offer up to 16.6 hours of battery life while watching videos and it can be charged via the USB Type-C port. Speaking of which, this one also comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, and just like the last-gen TUF notebooks, there is military-grade durability to make it resistant against everyday knocks and bumps to extreme temperatures.

ASUS VivoBook S14 (S435)

The new VivoBook S14 ultrabook also got Intel Evo certification and is said to be the lightest 14-inch VivoBook model. The notebook is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB memory, and Intel Optane Memory H10. It also comes with a 1TB PCIe SSD alongside ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology. With a four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch display, you get a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and the display is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue-light emissions. The notebook comes with a sleek design having a 15.9mm thickness and weight of 1.3kgs. The VivoBook S14 also comes with Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports that support fast charging, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, and video output to a single external 8K or two 4K UHD monitors. The notebook also features USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and USB 2.0 ports as well as a microSD card reader.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

The new Chromebook CX9 is a premium offering from the company that meets MIL-STD 810H U.S. military test standards, has a durable magnesium-alloy chassis that is 16mm thin, and weighs just 1kg. Despite being an ultraslim notebook, it comes with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and an anti-glare 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display. In terms of connectivity, the CX9 comes with WiFi 6 as well as Thunderbolt 4, a standard USB Type-A, and HDMI output. The notebook also features Harman Kardon-certified dual-speaker audio, and for business-grade protection, there is Titan C security for storing sensitive information such as passwords and encryption keys. Furthermore, the Chromebook CX9 features a fingerprint sensor for password-free login and a webcam shield for added privacy.

ProArt Display PA148CTV

A portable 14-inch FHD IPS, the ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV can be quickly connected to a PC, laptop, or tablet for quick creative tasks. The display offers 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color spaces and is Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to provide Delta E < 2 color accuracy. The display also features a 10-point multi-touch panel and an anti-glare film. With the ASUS Dial, which is a physical dial at the back of the display, users can control compatible Adobe software and Microsoft Surface Dial features. The Virtual Control Panel provides adjustment dials, sliders, buttons, and wheels, delivering programmable hotkeys. There is also an integrated on-screen display (OSD) controller to quickly adjust the monitor to your liking, and the two USB-C ports can deliver audio, video, and power input over a single cable. Additionally, there is also a micro HDMI port, a tripod socket for mounting purposes, and an adjustable metal kickstand.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9450CEA

Claimed to be the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, the ExpertBook B9 also qualifies for the Intel Evo platform. It’s powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and comes with built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with dual 2TB SSDs with support for RAID 0 and RAID 1 configurations. ASUS is offering two models: a 0.8kg model that comes with a 33Whr battery and a 0.99kg model with a 66Whr battery. The ExpertBook B9 also meets the MIL-STD 810H U.S. military standard and supports WiFi 6 and ASUS’ WiFi Master Premium technology. For security, there is a Kensington NanoSaver lock and an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip to store passwords and encryption keys. Other features include an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor to enable fast biometric face logins. Also, expect AI-based noise-canceling features and Harman Kardon-certified speakers.

ASUS BR1100

Lastly, there is the 11-inch ASUS BR1100 built for education purposes. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 or the new Intel Pentium Silver processor, the notebook comes with 16GB of RAM and storage options of up to a 128 GB eMMC and a 1 TB M.2 SSD. This notebook also offers military-grade protection to withstand everyday knocks and drops with a rubber bumper surrounding all four exterior edges, and a spill-resistant keyboard. The notebook will be offered in a standard clamshell or convertible form factor. The BR1100 also comes with a TÜV Rheinland-certified display for eye protection, ASUS Two-Way AI Noise-Canceling Microphone, a noise-reducing camera, WiFi 6, webcam shield, and a microphone mute key for privacy. The battery is rated at 42Whr, and there is also an option for 4G LTE. There is also a full array of I/O ports including USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI, and a microSD card reader.