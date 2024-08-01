ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A $170 $249 Save $79 A 27-inch gaming monitor that delivers great performance at a fantastic price. $170 at Amazon

Gaming monitors can be expensive. Luckily, there are a lot of fantastic options out there right now, which means you don't always have to go to the most expensive option to get a great experience. That's where his Asus TUF gaming monitor comes in, offering lots of great features for an absolutely stellar price.

The discount is quite substantial at 32% off, dropping the price from $249 to $169.99 for a limited time. And if that wasn't enough, when you purchase this right now, you're also going to be getting this for its lowest price ever. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Asus TUF gaming monitor?

As far as what you're getting, this monitor offers quite a bit, with a size that comes in at 27 inches and a resolution that sits at 1440p. In addition, it has a native refresh rate of 144Hz that can also be overclocked to 170Hz when needed. Furthermore, the monitor also has a lightning quick response time of 1ms, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium to deliver a seamless graphical experience.

Of course, colors look good with support for HDR10, and there's also lots of connectivity here as well, with two HDMI and one DisplayPort. However, what takes this monitor over the top is its DisplayWidget Lite software, which allows for fine adjustments to the picture that can really have a big impact during game play. Plus, it also comes with speakers, just in case you want to keep your setup really compact.

Overall, this is a fantastic monitor that really brings a lot of value thanks to its specifications and price. And best of all, right now, it's at its lowest price to date, which makes it an absolute steal if you're looking for a new gaming monitor. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long.