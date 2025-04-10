ASUS TUF Gaming 32-inch gaming monitor $200 $250 Save $50 This is an affordable gaming monitor that comes with all the bells and whistles. For a limited time, you can grab it for just $200 in this limited-time deal. $200 at Newegg

There are lots of great gaming monitors to choose from. And the good news is that you don't always need to spend a fortune to get something that's going to be able to perform. That's where this Asus TUF gaming monitor comes in, offering the perfect combination when it comes to size, performance, and price. For a limited time, you can grab this model for an absolute steal as it drops to just $200.

What's great about this Asus TUF gaming monitor?

When it comes to the specifications, this monitor comes in at 31.5 inches and has a resolution of 1440p. In addition, you get impressive performance numbers with a refresh rate that tops out at 170Hz and a 1ms response time. Furthermore, there's support for HDR10, and supports AMD's FreeSync Premium technology.

The monitor also offers a variety of gaming-focused features that help to enhance performance, like Shadow Boost, built-in cross-hair support, timers, alignment tools, and more. There's also plenty of connectivity as well, with two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. So feel free to connect to other devices.

For the most part, you really can't ask for much more here at this price. It offers everything that you would want from a gaming monitor and does it for just $200. But be sure to act quickly because this promotion might not be around for much longer. And if you want to check out other options, be sure to look at some other gaming monitors we recommend.