Asus Vivobook 14 $220 $430 Save $210 This is the laptop you need if you're looking for something on a budget. Not only do you get a pretty good starting point with the Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, but you can also upgrade the latter if needed, which makes this one good for the long haul. Right now, it's priced at just $220, which is nearly half off of its original price. $220 at Best Buy

It's easy to find a cheap laptop on Amazon or Best Buy. But what about one that you can really use every day and not have it feel like it's obsolete a year or two from now? That's where this Asus Vivobook 14 comes in, featuring an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.

Perhaps what really sets this laptop apart from other cheap models is that you can upgrade the RAM and storage, which means that this laptop is going to be able to last a lot longer if you're willing to add some parts later on down the line. And the best part is that the price is so low right now with the incredible discount from Best Buy that it drops to just $220, which is nearly 50% off its retail price.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook 14?

As far as the looks and feel, you're getting a relatively simple design here, with it coming in at just 0.78 inches thick. You also get a 14-inch 1080p display and Intel's Core i3 processor that's paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

As mentioned before, the real highlight here is that both the RAM and SSD can be upgraded later on, which means you can expect to get better use out of this laptop when you need more power later on. While these upgrades might seem normal, many laptops now have soldered RAM, which makes it near impossible to swap out.

As far as connectivity goes, you get three USB-A ports, one USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI port. Of course, you also get wirelessly connectivity as well with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here if you're looking for a laptop that's affordable.

We've seen plenty of laptops for much more that offer a lot less. At this price, it's a no-brainer, but if you want to check out some other options, you can always check out some of our top cheap laptop recommendations. But if you want something that can get you online, can do most things you need it to and doesn't cost a whole lot, the Asus Vivobook 14 is going to be a fantastic option.