Asus Vivobook 16 (2023) $450 $750 Save $300 A fantastic Windows laptop with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB internal SSD storage. $450 at Best Buy

This is a laptop you won't want to pass up. It features an excellent processor with plenty of performance, a whopping 12GB RAM, and also comes with ample and quick storage coming in at 512GB. While there are a lot of great affordable laptops out there, it's always better to find a really good deal on a superb one.

If you're looking for a laptop that can perform well, this Asus Vivobook 16 is just what you need. You're going to get a large screen, great battery life, and best of all, it comes in priced well below retail. For a limited time, you can score $300 off this laptop, bringing it down to just $450 for the next few hours.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook 16?

The Asus Vivobook 16 features a large 16-inch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, and 12GB RAM. For the most part, you're going to get plenty of performance out this CPU / RAM combo, and if you're someone that needs a lot fo storage, you'll be happy to know that this laptop comes with 512GB of internal storage.

In addition, for its size, this thing is relatively light and thin, coming in weighing just 4.14 pounds and measuring in at 0.78 inches thin. When it comes to connectivity, you're going to get plenty of options too, with Wi-Fi 6, and a full sized HDMI port to output to a TV or monitor. You'll also have a headphone / microphone jack too for personal audio sessions.

For the most part, this is areally great laptop, packed with lots of power, memory, and storage. While you can find other options, you most likely won't get as much value when compared to the Asus Vivobook 16. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because this flash deal is only valid for today.