Asus makes a ton of great laptops, but if you're looking for something with a large screen that won't break the bank, then the Vivobook 17 is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can save $230, or 43% off the original retail price, bringing it down to just $300. This is one of the lowest prices that we've seen for this laptop in quite some time. So if you've been looking to buy, now's going to be a great time.

What's great about the Vivobook 17?

Now, this isn't going to be the most high-end model you're going to find out there, but if you want something that has a large screen at an affordable price, then the Vivobook 17 is going to be it. The 17-inch LED 1080p screen is going to be the main attraction, but there's also plenty more to get excited about.

It features an Intel Core i3 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM, and it also comes with 512GB of internal SSD storage. When it comes to connectivity, you get plenty of options, with three USB-A, one USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, and a barrel port for power. Asus shares that you should expect up to 10 hours of battery life.

For those that need to be on videocalls all day, this laptop can also handle that as well, with a 720p webcam that will get the job done. For the most part, this laptop can handle what you throw at it, but don't expect it to be a powerhouse with apps that requite more power. Of course, the price is pretty alluring, so grab it while you can.