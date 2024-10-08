Spending thousands of dollars on a new laptop is no fun, and if you feel the same way, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is for you. Right now, you can grab some great entry-level laptops for their lowest prices ever, making this the perfect time to buy a new laptop for your parents or anyone who doesn't need all the performance in the world.

Get this HP 14-inch Laptop for just $500

HP Laptop 14 $500 $700 Save $200 With a very capable Intel Core i7 processor and other great specs, this 14-inch laptop is everything you need for your daily web browsing and getting work done. At $500, this is the lowest price we've seen for this high-end configuration. $500 at Amazon

Not everyone needs the latest and greatest, but you don't want a terrible laptop, either. This 14-inch HP Laptop model is affordable, but it still packs a big punch with its Intel Core i7-1355U processor, which is all you need to do your daily web browsing, writing up documents, and other office workloads. It even has decent integrated graphics, so some lighter games like Rocket League will run just fine on it.

Usually, this configuration costs $700, but this amazing deal brings it down to just $500 for the first time, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. For that price, you truly are getting a terrific experience here, even including 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. On top of that, you get a Full HD display, which is not always a guarantee with laptops in this price range.

Cheap laptops are very often not that good, but this is an amazing deal that gets you a very serviceable experience for an incredibly low price. You don't want to miss out on this one.

Save over $100 on the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip

Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip $580 $700 Save $120 Poweered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip is a large convertible PC that offers a great experience across the board, ideal for day-to-day use, whether it's for home use or school. This deal makes it cheaper than ever, bringing the price under $600. $580 at Amazon

If you do have a little more money and you want something a bit fancier, you can always go for the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip, which is also down to its lowest price yet thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Performance-wise, this laptop is about as good as the HP, so you can browse lots of pages at the same time and write documents, or even do some light photo and video editing. It's a great performer all around.

The big benefit here is the display, which is a large 16-inch canvas to get work done with its Full HD+ resolution, and since it is a convertible, you also get touch support so you can use it for doodling or writing things by hand. It could be a great companion for school or even a work laptop if you want it to. That processor is also paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it's a great experience all around. And half of the RAM is upgradeable, if you want to expand its capabilities later.

Usually, this laptop costs $700, but thanks to this deal, you can get it for just $580, which is a fantastic price for what's on offer here.

While the two laptops are a bit different, they're both very affordable, and no matter which one you buy, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. If you're in need of a laptop, these two are definitely worth checking out right now!