There are so many great laptops out there right now. In fact, there are so many to choose from that it can get a little overwhelming if you don't really know what you're looking for. But if you're looking for a laptop that delivers plenty of power with a brilliant display, you can't go wrong with the Asus Vivobook Pro 15.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is built with creatives in mind, and while it normally comes priced at $1,300, it can now be had for much less thanks to this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy that knocks $500 off. This brings the price down to just $800 for a limited time, which is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook Pro 15?

This laptop doesn't pull any punches, with an Intel Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. You also get an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, which is perfect for creative work like editing photos and videos, and can even handle a little gaming if you're into that.

Perhaps the biggest draw here is the large 15.6-inch OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. As you might expect, the visuals look good, and the display even has some certifications like its Pantone Validated color fidelity. You can expect all-day use, and there's also great connectivity as well.

This laptop features Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet, HDMI, an SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-A ports. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this laptop. And at its current price, which is $500 less than retail, it's an absolute no-brainer if you're looking for something that offers excellent value and performance.