This is one of those laptops that isn't going to disappoint. The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 features a sleek design, powerful processor, and comes in well below its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score a hefty $600 discount that drops it down to just $900. This is the best price we've seen on this model in quite some time, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook Pro 15?

When it comes to the specifications of this laptop, it's packed to the brim, offering tons of power. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that's paired with 24GB of DDR5 RAM, along with 2TB of SSD storage.

In addition, this laptop features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card that's perfect for doing some heavy lifting when it comes to graphics or more intense applications. Furthermore, you also get a large 15.6-inch OLED display with vibrant colors and deep black levels.

And the connectivity is also pretty good here too, with two USB-A, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB-C, HDMI, and Ethernet port. You also get wirelessly connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, along with a 5MP webcam that's great for videocalls.

As far as software goes, this comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home, and also features access to Microsoft's Copilot as well. Overall, not a bad laptop to go with if you're looking for something with tons of power, at a great price. If you're not convinced, you can also take a look at some other great laptop options as well.