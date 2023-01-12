ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X $1100 $1450 Save $350 Saving $350 on a slim laptop is pretty awesome, especially when it's a model with the specs of the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X. Running on the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, this laptop packs a punch, especially since there are 16GB of RAM under the hood. $1100 at Amazon

Looking for the perfect laptop to suit your needs? Well, the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is a great option. It's powerful, sleek, and has all the features you need in a laptop. Plus, it's now available for just $1,099 - that's down from its original price of $1,450! That’s a great deal if you're in the market for a new laptop. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this laptop worth splurging on it.

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which should give you enough power to do whatever you need on your laptop. With this much power, you can do anything from video editing to playing games, from sending off emails to chilling on Netflix.

This is a laptop with a 16-inch OLED screen with a 16:10 ratio. The bezels are super slim, so you won't be bothered by them taking too much of your screen, which is something laptop makers are getting better at in the past few years. Of course, if you want to extend to an extra monitor, you can do that, as the laptop supports adding on a 4K monitor if you wanted.

The current offer on Amazon is the best price we've ever seen for this model, so we encourage you to check it out. The same ASUS model is available on Best Buy, too, but the deal is nowhere near as good. If you're looking for more cool laptops to get, you may want to check out the best laptops of the year.