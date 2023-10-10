ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X

The Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is one powerful laptop thanks to the 13th-generation Core i9 CPU under the hood, and the RTX 4070 GPU. It's one of the company's best creators laptops, and Prime Day deals have brought it down $400 in price.

Prime Day (and this week's Prime Big Deals Days) are lowering prices on powerful laptops. So if you're a content creator or just someone who needs a computer that has a lot of extra juice for gaming and video or photo editing, then you'd want to check out the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X. Normally, this laptop costs $2,200, but you can snag it right now for $1,800. That's a great $400 discount.

Why the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is a great deal

This Asus VivoBook Pro 16X is worth buying because of what's under the hood of this laptop. The 13th-generation Intel CPU powering it, more specifically, the Core i9-13980HX, is one of the most powerful laptop CPUs from Intel to date. It sports 24 cores total, with 8 performance cores, and 16 efficient cores, and it can run at up to 5.60GHz. That CPU can tackle almost anything you throw at it, be it handling 4K footage or even tons of photos in Photoshop. The CPU is also paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The graphics card has 8GB of GDDR6 memory and is Nvidia Studio Ready, so you get special drivers just for content creation apps. The MUX switch onboard also means you can disable the integrated graphics, for using the graphics card only for added performance.

Beyond the basic specs, this laptop has a great 16-inch 2560x1600 resolution display, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. The display has narrow bezels, allowing you to fit more on the screen at once. Interestingly enough, below the display and on the trackpad is also Asus' DialPad, which is a rotary controller to help you scroll thing things in Photoshop, or even your timeline when editing your video.

