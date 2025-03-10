ASUS Vivobook S 14 (Q423SA) $450 $950 Save $500 $450 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great laptops, but this one should really attract your attention because of its specifications and price. Not only do you get a sleek look, but this laptop also packs a powerful Intel Core Ultra processor and OLED screen. The best part about this laptop right now is that it comes in with a hefty $500 discount that drops it down to just $450. This is the best price we've seen on this laptop, so get it while you can for over 50% off.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook S 14 laptop?

It's not often that you'll be able to get a laptop this good, at a fantastic price. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM. You also get 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch OLED screen that offers excellent colors and black levels.

This type of setup should be good for most people that just want something portable that can browse the web, and also get other things done as well. Of course, if you're looking to do some gaming or creative work, this may not be the best option depending on how far you want to take things.

When it comes to connectivity, you get two USB-A, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, a microSD card slot, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You also get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth as well. You also get good battery life and quick charging as well. And just in case you're worried about durability, this laptop meets the MIL-STD 810H military standard.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this laptop. Not only do you get excellent specifications at a great price, but it's also relatively compact as well, weighing in at just 2.87 pounds and measuring in at just 0.55 inches thin. So if this sounds like something you need, get it now while you can for a great price because this discount won't be around for long.