Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm)
The Asus Vivobook S 15 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipset, and it comes with a 15.6-inch 3K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's now just $550, which is $350 below its retail price.
This is one of those laptops that's going to be a great fit for nearly everyone. In our review of the Asus Vivobook S 15, we loved that it delivered great performance, had an excellent OLED screen, and that the device felt good in hand thanks to its construction and use of premium materials.
While its $900 price tag is fair, we think that this laptop becomes an absolute no-brainer at $550. This is one of the best prices that we've seen on this laptop in quite some time, so be sure to pick it up from Best Buy while you can.