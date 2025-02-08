Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm) $550 $900 Save $350 The Asus Vivobook S 15 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipset, and it comes with a 15.6-inch 3K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's now just $550, which is $350 below its retail price. $550 at Best Buy

This is one of those laptops that's going to be a great fit for nearly everyone. In our review of the Asus Vivobook S 15, we loved that it delivered great performance, had an excellent OLED screen, and that the device felt good in hand thanks to its construction and use of premium materials.

While its $900 price tag is fair, we think that this laptop becomes an absolute no-brainer at $550. This is one of the best prices that we've seen on this laptop in quite some time, so be sure to pick it up from Best Buy while you can.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook S 15?