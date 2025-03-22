Asus Vivobook S 15 (Snapdragon X Plus) $600 $900 Save $300 The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is designed for ultimate portability, featuring a slim 0.58-inch, 3.13-pound all-metal body with a minimalist aesthetic and a premium CNC-engraved logo. The 70 Wh battery provides

up to 19+ hours of use, with fast charging and ASUS USB-C Easy Charge. $600 at Best Buy

This is one of those rare laptops that offers pretty much everything you'd want in. Not only are you getting a svelte design, but it also packs plenty of performance too, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip and beautiful 3K OLED screen. Perhaps the best part about this laptop right now is that you can get it for a great price, coming in at just $600 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook S 15?