The Asus Vivobook S 15 is the company's first laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset. It comes with a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is now discounted down to just $650.

If you're looking for a laptop that's going to consistently "wow" you with its display, we recommend going with one that packs an OLED screen. The only problem here is that OLED laptops can sometimes be pretty expensive, especially if you're trying to cram everything in that you want. Luckily, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is an absolute gem, which makes it one to consider, especially if you're looking for something affordable.

While the Asus Vivobook S 15 normally comes with a price tag that sits at $900, it can now be had for much less. Best Buy is now knocking $250 off its original retail price for a limited time, dropping it down to just $650. For what you get there, this is an absolute steal. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop, or wanted to grab one as a gift, now's going to be a good time to shop.

What's great about the Asus Vivobook S 15?

There are a lot of things to love about this laptop. But if you want just the bullet points, we found that the Asus Vivobook S 15 offered great performance, fantastic battery life, and had an OLED display that really impressed us. Furthermore, it also had a premium design and feel thanks to its use of quality components.

When it comes to the processor, the laptop features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. The display size is 15.6 inches and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, with a 0.2ms response time, and fantastic colors thanks to its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

You get a big battery that provides excellent power, and a large keyboard and trackpad that's great for all-day use. And just because its 0.63 inches thin, doesn't mean that it doesn't offer excellent connectivity. This laptop packs tons of ports, with two USB-C, two USB-A, a microSD card slot, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

And just in case you were wondering, it's extremely durable and complies with the MIL-STD 810H military standard. This laptop has it all and, best of all, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a new laptop, give this one a shot. You're going to get everything that you need and more — at an extremely fair price.