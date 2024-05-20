Key Takeaways

  • Asus Vivobook S 15 stands out with a Snapdragon X Elite chipset and a rare 15.6-inch OLED display with impressive features.
  • With AI performance of 45TOPS, Copilot+ features, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop promises a fantastic visual experience.
  • Boasting up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a variety of ports, the Vivobook S 15 is set to impress when it launches.
Square option 4

Today is a hectic day for fans of Windows, with Microsoft, Qualcomm, and partners introducing a wave of new AI PCs powered by the Snapdragon X series of chips. Asus is one such partner, and the company is joining the fray with its own Snapdragon laptop, the Vivobook S 15.

Asus is definitely providing something unique with this model, offering not only one of just two 15-inch laptops introduced today, but aolso the only one with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Otherwise, though, the Asus Vivobook S 15 has everything you'd expect from a Snapdragon X laptop, including Copilot+ support.

Snapdragon X Elite and an OLED display make the Vivobook S 15 very compelling

Starting things off on the inside, the Asus Vivobook S 15 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, the latest and greatest for Windows on Arm PCs. This processor promises 45TOPS of AI performance, enabling on-device AI capabilities like Copilot+. Copilot+ includes features such as Recall, Live Captions, Cocreator, and Auto Super Resolution.

But one of the more unique aspects of this laptop compared to other Copilot+ devices announced today is that it comes with a 15.6-inch 16:9 display, something you don't see much of these days. That's not to say it's a bad panel, though. Asus is using its typical Lumina OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so the experience is still fantastic. The display also covers 100% of DCI-P3 with an Delta E under 1, plus it features DisplayHDR TrueBlack 6000 certification.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm)

CPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100)
GPU
Qualcomm Adreno
Display type
Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 0.2ms response, 100% DCI-P3, 600 nits, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 600,
Display (Size, Resolution)
15.6-inch 16:9, 2880x1620
RAM
Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (8448MHz)
Storage
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Battery
70Whr
Charge speed
90W charger
Ports
2x USB4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, hedphone jack, microSD card reader
Operating System
Windows 11
Webcam
1080p + IR
Cellular connectivity
No
Wi-Fi connectivity
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.4
Form factor
Clamshell
Dimensions
352.55x226.82x14.73-16mm
Weight
3.13 pounds
Speakers
Harman Kardon-certified speakers
Colors
Cool Silver

The specs are rounded out by up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 support, plus a lot of ports, including two USB4 connections with a full 40Gbps of bandwidth. It even has a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition.

Like most of the laptops announced today, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is now available to pre-order, and it will become fully available on June 18th. More configurations will be launched later.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED front
Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm)

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is the company's first laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, and it comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making for a great visual experience in addition to fantastic performance and efficiency. 

$1300 at Asus