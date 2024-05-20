Key Takeaways Asus Vivobook S 15 stands out with a Snapdragon X Elite chipset and a rare 15.6-inch OLED display with impressive features.

With AI performance of 45TOPS, Copilot+ features, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop promises a fantastic visual experience.

Boasting up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a variety of ports, the Vivobook S 15 is set to impress when it launches.

Today is a hectic day for fans of Windows, with Microsoft, Qualcomm, and partners introducing a wave of new AI PCs powered by the Snapdragon X series of chips. Asus is one such partner, and the company is joining the fray with its own Snapdragon laptop, the Vivobook S 15.

Asus is definitely providing something unique with this model, offering not only one of just two 15-inch laptops introduced today, but aolso the only one with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Otherwise, though, the Asus Vivobook S 15 has everything you'd expect from a Snapdragon X laptop, including Copilot+ support.

Snapdragon X Elite and an OLED display make the Vivobook S 15 very compelling

Starting things off on the inside, the Asus Vivobook S 15 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, the latest and greatest for Windows on Arm PCs. This processor promises 45TOPS of AI performance, enabling on-device AI capabilities like Copilot+. Copilot+ includes features such as Recall, Live Captions, Cocreator, and Auto Super Resolution.

But one of the more unique aspects of this laptop compared to other Copilot+ devices announced today is that it comes with a 15.6-inch 16:9 display, something you don't see much of these days. That's not to say it's a bad panel, though. Asus is using its typical Lumina OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, so the experience is still fantastic. The display also covers 100% of DCI-P3 with an Delta E under 1, plus it features DisplayHDR TrueBlack 6000 certification.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 0.2ms response, 100% DCI-P3, 600 nits, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 600, Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6-inch 16:9, 2880x1620 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (8448MHz) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 70Whr Charge speed 90W charger Ports 2x USB4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, hedphone jack, microSD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 352.55x226.82x14.73-16mm Weight 3.13 pounds Speakers Harman Kardon-certified speakers Colors Cool Silver

The specs are rounded out by up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 support, plus a lot of ports, including two USB4 connections with a full 40Gbps of bandwidth. It even has a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition.

Like most of the laptops announced today, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is now available to pre-order, and it will become fully available on June 18th. More configurations will be launched later.