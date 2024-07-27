The era of Qualcomm-powered PCs is finally here. I know I'm a little late to say that considering the first Snapdragon X laptops launched a month ago, but now I've finally had the Asus Vivobook S 15 in my hands for some time, and I love it.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite is everything I wanted in a laptop. It offers excellent performance on battery or AC power, and battery life remains terrific despite that. Battery consumption while in sleep mode is also minimal, and the laptop wakes up from sleep nearly instantly every time. And Asus did a lot of good here too. The OLED display looks fantastic, and its large size makes it great for getting things done, and it has a fairly premium-feeling design.

I don't quite understand why Asus didn't follow other OEMs, though, and decided to make its only Snapdragon laptop part of the middling Vivobook series rather than the Zenbook line. It feels like a somewhat half-hearted effort when this chip easily warrants going all in.

About this review: Asus sent us the Vivobook S 15 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Fast, but efficient Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm) Excellent performance without sacrificing battery 8 / 10 The Asus Vivobook S 15 is the company's first laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, and it delivers an excellent combination of performance and efficiency, making for a great laptop for everyday use. It's also got a beautiful OLED display and a sleek metal design that feels great. Pros Excellent performance on both AC and battery power

Fantastic battery life

OLED display looks fantastic

Premium metal design Cons 16:9 aspect ratio

Don't buy this for Copilot+

Battery life is better on other Snapdragon X laptops $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Amazon

Asus Vivobook S 15 pricing and availability

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is part of the first wave of Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, meaning it launched on June 18th, 2024. It's been available ever since, and you can currently find it on Best Buy or Amazon, as well as Asus' own website.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 costs $1,300 and it comes in a single configuration featuring a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chip, 16GB of RAM (though a 32GB version was promised at launch), and a 1TB SSD.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2024, Qualcomm) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 0.2ms response, 100% DCI-P3, 600 nits, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 600, Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6-inch 16:9, 2880x1620 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x (8448MHz) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 70Whr Charge speed 90W charger Ports 2x USB4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, hedphone jack, microSD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 352.55x226.82x14.73-16mm Weight 3.13 pounds Speakers Harman Kardon-certified speakers Colors Cool Silver Expand

Design

It's a mostly premium laptop

Close

Starting right away with the design, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is a fairly average, albeit premium laptop. Nothing here necessarily stands out, but the chassis is mostly made of aluminum and it comes in a nice silver colorway, with the keys being color-matched to the chassis. That may sound small, but I always dislike when silver laptops have a black keyboard, and that's a fairly common trend with some cheaper laptops, so I'm glad we didn't get stuck with something like that despite this being a Vivobook.

At 3.13 pounds, the laptop is decently portable for a 15-inch laptop, especially considering it's made of aluminum. It also comes in at 14.7mm of thickness, so it feels pretty modern.

The Vivobook S 15 does lack some of the design elements you might find on other Vivobook laptops, but I like its subdued appearance. The bottom of the lid is sort of cut off to improve airflow while using the laptop, and it makes for a cool look when the laptop is closed, too. I'd say the cheapest-feeling part of the machine is the display, thanks to the black plastic bezel and a plastic coating for the screen itself. There's no glass here.

A solid selection of ports

Close

For ports, the Asus Vivobook S 15 comes equipped with two USB4 ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader on the left side, while the right side houses two USB Type-A ports. It's a solid selection overall, and I always appreciate a laptop that's well equipped with ports and doesn't just expect you to use a USB-C hub.

On the topic of ports, though, I'll mention that the USB4 ports are a bit too picky with charging. Like most review units I get, this one has a U.S.-style plug, so I tried using multiple of my own chargers, including a 100W charger from another Asus laptop I have. Basically every charger I tried resulted in a warning saying the laptop was charging slowly, and in some cases, sometimes the charger seemed to not work at all.

Keyboard and touchpad

Asus continues to deliver a great typing experience

Asus has surprised me in the past with how good the keyboards are in its non-gaming laptops, so this time around, I'm not surprised anymore. The Asus Vivobook S 15 offers a pretty comfortable typing experience, with large keys, a decent amount of space between them to prevent typos, and most importantly, a comfortable feeling when pressing each key.

Asus touts a 1.7mm travel distance, and it feels just right. Anything over 1.5mm is usually pretty good, and that definitely applies here. There's a satisfying feeling when the keys actuate, and I enver feel like they bottom out harshly.

It's worth noting that not only is the keyboard backlit, it also has single-zone RGB lighting, so you can choose the color you like the most. It adjusts the brightness automatically depending on your setting, too.

The touchpad is also pretty good. It's nice and large, and it feels smooth enough, though it's not the best I've ever used. The big problem is that the keyboard has a number pad, and to keep the touchpad aligned with the space bar, Asus had to push it to the left, which makes it very easy to accidentally press the right button instead of the left button. It's a common problem with laptops like this, unfortunately.

Display, webcam, and sound

OLED delivers, as usual