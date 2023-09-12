ASUS ZenWiFi AX Mini Mesh WiFi 6 System $123 $280 Save $157 A powerful Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that offers impressive speeds and coverage that can broadcast internet wirelessly up to 4800 square feet. $123 at Amazon

This is the mesh router system you want to get if you're looking to blanket your home of office with reliable high speed internet. Mesh systems are a great option when it comes to wireless internet, offering tons of coverage and the ability to prevent dead zones.

The Asus Wi-Fi 6 mesh system normally retails for $280 but has now been discounted to just $123 for a limited time in this stellar deal that knocks 56% off. So if you've been looking to update the wireless network in your home or office, now's the perfect time.

What's great about the ASUS ZenWiFi AX Mini Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system?

If you're looking to get the best wireless internet experience possible, a mesh system is going to be a must. While you might be able to get away with using just a single router in your setup, mesh systems are a great alternative that provides better coverage, blanketing up to 4800 square feet of space, ensuring that you will not have dead zones in your home or office.

Mesh networks are also usually fairly easy to set up, only requiring you to download an app to your smartphone or tablet. As far as speeds go you can expect up to 1800Mbps from this three unit system, and you also get free parental controls if you're looking to protect young ones while using the internet. Best of all, Asus also offers added security and protections at no extra cost.

Overall, this is a hassle-free system that can really amp up the way you experience the internet. Not only do you get reliable coverage, but you also get quick speeds at a great price.