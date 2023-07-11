From tablets to smart TVs, the need for fast and reliable Wi-Fi in every corner of the house is bigger than ever. While the router that came with your internet plan may be fine for a couple of rooms, it could be holding your network back with older Wi-Fi standards and weaker hardware that can’t quite keep up with dozens of devices trying to connect at once. Luckily Prime Day is the perfect time to get upgraded with these deals from ASUS so that you can get the most out of your internet.

ASUS RT-AX1800S Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router

Unless you’ve opted for the fastest internet package available, you don’t need to get the fastest router to have a good experience. The ASUS RT-AX1800S is one of the best Wi-Fi routers you can get, with plenty of speed for 4K streaming, gaming, and working from home. The dual-band connection leaves 1201Mbps open to most devices on the 5GHz band, with 574Mbps leftover for smart home tech and older devices still using 2.4GHz.

ASUS stands out from the crowd thanks to features like AiProtection, which offers basic parental controls, malicious site blocking, and infected device prevention powered by Trend Micro. It can all be set up easily from the ASUS Router app or in a web browser with simple settings for those that want to keep it easy and advanced controls for the nerds. You can also add a VPN connection to the router to easily get devices connected through a VPN. If you need a bit more coverage, AiMesh allows you to use multiple ASUS routers to create a mesh in your home.

ASUS PCE-AX58BT AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 adapter

If you’re using an old Wi-Fi card or you started out with a wired-only budget PC build, you could be leaving performance on the table. The PCE-AX58BT is an Intel AX200-based Wi-Fi 6 upgrade with support for up to AX3000 speeds. If you have a fast enough router, that means up to a 2402Mbps link. This Wi-Fi card uses the PCIe x1 slot, so you don’t need to worry about USB overhead or running Ethernet cables through the house to get internet on your desktop.

This card works best with Wi-Fi 6 routers but will work fine with Wi-Fi 5 routers. If you saved some money on your motherboard by opting out of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, this is an excellent upgrade with Bluetooth 5.0 included as well. Finally, the antenna is external, so you can place it optimally to get the best connection possible for your room.

Make the most of your internet connection

Many of the devices you use every day rely on a Wi-Fi connection to work their best. A slow connection can make apps feel laggy and can even lead to dropped connections if your router isn’t keeping up. Upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, or even a newer Wi-Fi 5 system, can help keep things running smoothly with plenty of power for dozens of devices at once. Your older Wi-Fi devices will even still work with a new router thanks to backward compatibility.