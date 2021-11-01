ASUS seems to be working on a new 16-inch ROG Zephyrus Duo

ASUS’s ZenBook Duo was one of the most interesting laptops the company has done, introducing a second-screen on the keyboard deck that’s about as wide and half the height of the main display. The idea was then brought to ASUS’s Zephyrus line with the Zephyrus Duo 15, and now, it looks like a 16-inch model is coming soon. A leaked image shared by renowned leakster Evan Blass hints at an upcoming ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16.

While the image is all we have to go off of, we can identify some elements from the original Zephyrus Duo 15 in this model. The touchpad appears to double as a number pad once again, and just like before, the second display is on a rising mechanism that makes it easier to see while using the laptop normally.

And these? (ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 + ROG TWS) pic.twitter.com/euFikJ81kI — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

A notable difference that appears to be visible in the image has to do with the main screen, which may be taller this time around. The Zephyrus Duo 15 had a 15.6-inch display and it was in the 16:9 aspect ratio, with a large bezel at the bottom, even with the second screen deployed. In this image, there some no be no visible bezel, suggesting ASUS may have gone with a 16:10 or 3:2 display instead. This could also mean that, despite the larger display, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 may come in the same form factor and size as the 15-inch model.

Aside from the design, it’s to be expected that the laptop would ship with newer processors, seeing as the 15-inch model still comes with Intel’s 10th-generation CPUs and RTX 20 series GPUs.

In addition to the ROG Zephyrus Duo, the leak also mentions a pair of true wireless earbuds by ASUS. This seems to be a market everyone is breaking into, and gaming-dedicated earbuds aren’t exactly new either. Again, we only have the image right now, but it’s likely we’ll see features like a low-latency mode and potentially some kind of RGB lighting, but that’s speculation on our part. We’ll have to wait and see when ASUS launches these products and they’ll actually look like in terms of more detailed specs.