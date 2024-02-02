Key Takeaways Asus may be expanding its Pro series with new motherboard SKUs, as indicated by filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Asus’ Pro workstations pack a punch in terms of power, and they can meet the same high-performance benchmarks as their competitors. However, not everything Asus is developing has been made public — and that may be the case when it comes to its Pro series. New motherboard SKUs that have been submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) seem to suggest that the company is working on expanding the line.

While Asus may seemingly be finished with its Pro series motherboards, these new SKUs indicate that two additional products are in the works (via TweakTown). Per information from the EEC filing, the two items are being referred to as the Pro WS X690E Sage SE and the Pro WS X690 Sage SE Wifi. The difference is, presumably, the latter has W-Fi capabilities, but nothing has been confirmed. It’s also worth noting that these products seem to be different from Asus’ recently announced WRX90 and TRX50 motherboards. Products that are a part of the company’s Pro series are typically developed for customers who need ample solid state drive storage, RAM, and high CPU cores. Compared to its gaming products, Asus’ Pro workstations usually prioritize stability as well, rather than overclocking, for example. The company has not launched a Pro workstation that leverages the AM5 socket, which has been out since 2022.

As Asus looks to keep pace with its competitors, it isn’t the only company releasing workstations to suit different professional needs. For instance, Maingear launched a line of new high-performance workstations near the end of 2023. Composed of three different variants, the Pro Series Workstation PCs can be configured to include either an Intel Core or an AMD Ryzen CPU. You’ll also be able to integrate up to two Nvidia RTX 6000 GPUs, and you can have a Windows 11 Pro operating system, Linux, or both. With these types of specs coming from competitors’ models, Asus will have to go above and beyond to ensure its new products stand out — assuming they’re actually in development.