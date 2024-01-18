Asus ROG Strix XG49WCR $799 $999 Save $200 This is a fantastic deal on a large ultrawide gaming monitor that comes in at 49 inches and has a 165Hz refresh rate. Right now, it can be had for $200 less for a limited time. $799 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new display, ultrawide monitors are the way to go. In addition to fantastic colors and excellent performance, you're also going to get a large amount of screen real estate, which is great for work and gaming. While these monitors typically cost quite a bit, we've found a fantastic deal on this Asus ROG Strix 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor that's now $200 less, coming in at its lowest price ever.

What's great about this Asus ROG Strix ultrawide curved gaming monitor?

The first thing that you're going to notice about this monitor is its sheer size, coming in at 49 inches, which provides a massive amount of screen real estate thanks to its 5120x1440 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio. Now, there's a good reason why these values are important and that's because, with the 32:9 aspect ratio, you'll be able to split the monitor in two, having the equivalent of two 27-inch monitors side by side.

As you can probably imagine, this is a fantastic setup if you're looking to increase productivity. In addition to this, the monitor has a built-in KVM, making it easier to control two different devices with one setup of controls, when they are connected to the monitor. Of course, this monitor is also great for gaming with its 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

When it comes to connectivity, you're going to get an HDMI port, USB-C with 90W PD charging capabilities, DisplayPort 1.4, three USB-A 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Ethernet port. For the most part, this is a fantastic unit that will work great for all setups. If you're looking to expand outside of PCs and laptops, you can also connect a tablet, smartphone or even game console to this monitor.

Why buy this Asus ROG Strix ultrawide curved gaming monitor?

With this Asus monitor, you're looking at a quality gaming monitor that's going to really perform well at all levels. But the real draw here is going to be its price, coming in at under $800. While this price isn't cheap, it's certainly priced much lower than other options in this category.

Furthermore, the consumer ratings for this monitor are excellent, which should provide more confidence in your purchase. Of course, if you're worried about this monitor taking up desk space, then you might want to check out some great monitor arms and mounts. Beyond that, there really isn't much more to say. Just make sure you pick up while the deal lasts, because at this price it won't last long.