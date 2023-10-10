Asus is considered second-to-none in the motherboards space, with a ton of its mid-range and high-end boards making it to our list of the best motherboards right now. A lot of these Asus boards, however, tend to be a bit on the expensive side, costing upwards of $600. Thankfully, they're frequently discounted to go easy on your wallet, so you really have to keep an eye on the best deals. In fact, two of the best Asus Z790 motherboards are discounted right now as a part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, and you can save as much as $69 on your purchase.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero

Source: ASUS ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero $540 $609 Save $69 Asus's ROG Maximus Z790 Hero is expensive, but right now it's the most impressive motherboard for Intel CPUs if you're an enthusiast chasing the very best. It's also a great choice if you're a keen overclocker. $540 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero is currently one of our favorites Intel motherboards, and it's the one we recommend to those building a PC with Intel's 12th or 13th-generation Intel processors. It's currently down to just $540 from its usual price of around $610 as a part of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sale, making it one of the best deals in PC gaming space right now. This ATX motherboard, in case you're wondering, carries an LGA 1700 socket, and offers a ton of impressive features. It lets you add as many as five M.2 drives, and you also get a ton of ports, support for overclocking, and more. One of those five M.2 slots is PCIe 5.0 enabled, and this board also has support for DDR5-7800, making it an ideal choice for enthusiasts.

Some other noteworthy features of the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 motherboard include an LED display on top of the VRM heatsinks, a premium design and build-quality with a ton of fan headers and a beefy power delivery, and more. My colleague Rich reviewed the ROG Maximus Z690 variant that came out with Intel's 12th-gen CPUs, and said it's an incredible motherboard for Intel-based builds. The new Z790 version of the board is also largely the same, so be sure to check it out.

Asus Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4

Asus Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4 $285 $350 Save $65 The Asus Strix Z790-A gaming Wi-Fi D4 motherboard comes in white-color with a touch of RGB. This Z790 motherboard supports DDR4 memory, and has other noteworthy features including four M.2 slots, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and a good selection of I/O ports. $285 at Amazon

If you think you're biting more than you can chew with a $500 motherboard, then check out the Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4 instead. This board is down to just $285 right now, which is also the lowest price I've seen for it on Amazon. That makes it an excellent choice for those who are putting together a mid to a relatively high-end PC in 2023. One of the highlights of this particular motherboard is that it support DDR4 memory, meaning it further reduces the entry cost of the new Intel platforms for those upgrading or even building a new PC.

This ATX motherboard also comes with plenty of I/O ports along with an integrated I/O shield, and you also get a four M.2 slots, on-board Wi-Fi 6E and Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and more. It doesn't have an LED panel, but you get a decent amount of RGB lighting on the VRM heatsink that pairs well with the overall white esthetics. Pair this with one of the best white PC cases like the Fractal Torrent or the Corsair iCUE 5000T to turn some heads with your aesthetic build.

Those are two of the best Z790 motherboards you can currently get at a discounted price during the ongoing Prime Big Deals Day sale. There are plenty of other deals on PC gaming hardware and accessories right now, making it one of the best times to upgrade your existing rig or build a new one with modern parts. I'll update this space and bring more deals over the next couple of days, so stay tuned.