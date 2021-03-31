ASUS launches the ZenBook 13 OLED and VivoBook range with AMD Ryzen 5000U CPUs in India

ASUS has launched a bunch of new mainstream laptops in India spearheaded by the new ZenBook 13 that features an OLED panel and AMD’s new Ryzen 5000U series processors. With that, ASUS is also refreshing its range of VivoBook laptops with similar processor upgrades. Notably, some of the VivoBooks that ASUS is introducing today are already available with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors.

Specifications ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED VivoBook S S14 VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 VivoBook Flip 14 ASUS VivoBook 15 VivoBook 17 Dimensions & Weight 304 x 203 x 13.9mm

1.1kgs 324.0 x 213.0 x 15.9mm

1.4kgs Ultra K14

-324 x 213 x 17.3mm

-1.4kgs

-324 x 213 x 17.3mm -1.4kgs Ultra K15

-359 x 235 x 18.6mm

-1.8kgs 324 x 220 x 18.2mm

1.5kgs 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9mm

1.8kgs 406 x 256 x 21.4mm

2.3kgs Display 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) OLED

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification

Pantone validated

400-nits max brightness

VESA DisplayHDR 500 14-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS

250-nits brightness 14-inch/15.6 Full-HD (1920 x 1080)

250-nits brightness

45% NTSC coverage 14-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen

45% NTSC coverage 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080)

45% NTSC coverage 17.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080)

45% NTSC coverage Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U GPU AMD Radeon graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 7

integrated AMD Radeon integrated graphics AMD Radeon integrated graphics AMD Radeon integrated graphics AMD Radeon integrated graphics RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR4X 3733MHz

1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD 8GB DDR4 3200MHz

1TB PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD

Additional PCIe 3.0 M.2

SSD slot 8GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD

Up to 1TB SATA HDD 8GB DDR4 3200MHz

512GB PCIe M.2 SSD 8GB DDR4 3200MHz

512GB PCIe M.2 SSD (up to 1TB)

2.5-inch SATA HDD 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD

Up to 1TB SATA HDD Battery & Charger 67Whr battery (16-hours claimed) 50Whr battery 42Wr battery 42Wr battery 37Whr battery 47Wr battery I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type -C

(Display output and PD support)

(Display output and PD support) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

HDMI 2.0b

microSD card reader USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 2.0

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm combo audio jack

SD card reader USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm combo audio jack

Micro SD Card reader USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm combo audio jack

Micro SD Card reader USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm combo audio jack

Micro SD Card reader USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm combo audio jack

Micro SD Card reader Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Harman Kardon speakers

720p IR camera

NumPad 2.0

Backlit keyboard Harman Kardon speakers

Backlit keyboard

HD webcam Harman Kardon speakers

Backlit keyboard

HD webcam Harman Kardon speakers

HD webcam VGA webcam HD webcam

The new ZenBook 13 is one of the lightest laptops weighing just 1.1kgs, and it comes with an OLED display. It will be offered with either the Ryzen 7 5700U or the Ryzen 5 5500U processor. Meanwhile, the OLED panel comes with a full-HD resolution, 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, 400-nits max brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 500, and is Pantone Validated. ASUS claims that the ZenBook 13 can offer a battery life of up to 16-hours using its 67Whr battery. Notably, the notebook doesn’t come with a standard 3.5mm audio jack, so you’ll need to rely on USB Type-C for audio. This is similar to what we saw on the ZenBook Flip S.

Moving to the VivoBook series, the VivoBook S S14 will only be offered with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U that comes with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 SSD with the provision of a secondary M.2 SSD drive.

The VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, as its name suggests, will be offered in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, and both will be available with either the Ryzen 5 5500U or the Ryzen 7 5700U processors. These also come with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB M.2 SSD with the option of a secondary SATA HDD.

Next is the VivoBook Flip 14, which is also available with either the Ryzen 5 5500U or the Ryzen 7 5700U processors, along with the lower-end Ryzen 3 5300U. ASUS claims that the 14-inch NanoEdge display has slim bezels, and overall, the laptop has a footprint that is similar to a 13-inch laptop. The touchscreen on the VivoBook Flip 14 also supports the ASUS Pen stylus, while the pen holder can stick onto the lid of the laptop.

Lastly, we have the VivoBook 15 and VivoBook 17 which offer similar features in different sizes. The 17-inch model notably comes with a bigger battery and more RAM.

All the new laptops will be available via offline stores across India except for the VivoBook 17 which will be available both offline and online via Flipkart.