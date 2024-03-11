ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED $700 $1000 Save $300 The Asus ZenBook 14 is a fantastic laptop thanks to its premium design and sleek look and feel. In addition to its powerful Intel Core i7 processor, you also get a gorgeous and vibrant OLED touchscreen display. $700 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a laptop with a fantastic display in 2024, there's no better option than going with a model that has an OLED screen. OLED displays provide punchy and vibrant colors, but also deliver amazing black levels, taking your content to a whole new level. Chances are, you've seen how expensive OLED laptops can be, but if you know where to look, it doesn't always have to be that way. With that said, we've managed to find a deal that knocks this Asus Zenbook 14 that drops it down to one of its lowest prices, coming in at just $699.99, thanks to a massive $300 discount.

So if you've been looking for a laptop that is thin, has a premium feel, and packs lots of power — then this laptop is going to be for you. Be sure to get it while you can, because at this price, it won't last long. And if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can save an extra $50, which brings the laptop down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook 14?

There are so many things to love about this laptop. First and foremost, you're getting an absolutely beautiful display with this 14.5-inch 2.8K resolution AMOLED panel with vibrant colors and impressive black levels. In addition, you also get performance numbers as well, with a fresh rate of that comes in at 120Hz, and a response time that's just 0.02ms. Furthermore, you get VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification and TUV certification with 70% blue-light reduction.

As far as power, the laptop features a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor that's paired with 16GB RAM. It also has 512GB of internal SSD storage, and excellent connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. If all of that wasn't enough, Asus has managed to pack all of this into a sleek a svelte package, weighing in at 3.48 pounds and measuring in at just 0.66 inches thick.

In addition to a fantastic keyboard, you also get a trackpad that can pull double-duty as a ten key number pad when necessary. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this Asus Zenbook 14 that delivers so much, at such a great price. Just be sure to grab it at its discounted price while you can. And maybe with the money saved, you'll want to pick up a nice laptop bag as well so you can protect your new investment.