Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) $700 $1050 Save $350 This laptop is perfect for travel thanks to its thin and lightweight design. Best of all, it still packs tons of power thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Right now, you can save $350 for a limited time. $700 at Best Buy

A laptop is all about finding the best balance between power and portability. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of those laptops that gets everything right, while still coming in at a size that's easy to carry around. While it can be pricey at $1,050, it can now be had for much less, with a sweet $350 discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. This is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can if you've been looking for a powerful laptop that isn't a pain to carry around.

2:44 Related Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) review: A terrific laptop for travel with few compromises The Asus Zenbook 14 comes with a sharp OLED display and Intel Core Ultra processors elevating every aspect of the experience.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED?

Source: Asus

This laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. You get a fantastic and vibrant 14-inch OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Since it packs Intel Arc graphics, you pretty much have all the power you need when it comes to daily tasks, and you can even expect to get some light gaming in as well. When it comes to the battery life, you can expect up to 15 hours of use at the top end, and charging via USB-C.

The laptop is quite svelte as it weighs just 2.82 pounds and measures in at 0.59 inches thin. And just because its thin and light doesn't mean it's not durable, as Asus states that this laptop meets MIL-STD 810H military standards.

When it comes to connectivity, you get two USB-C ports, one USB-A, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E. For the most part, this is a pretty good laptop that will be able to handle most things that you throw at it.

Just be sure to grab it while it's on sale, because at $700, this one is a no-brainer. Or if you're still on the fence, we have some other great laptop recommendations as well.