Asus' Zenbook 14 is an enigma. Year-over-year, Asus quietly refreshes the 14-inch laptop with new components, and this year is no different. The Zenbook 14 has an infusion of Arrow Lake power, blowing past most thin-and-lights that have stuck with Lunar Lake in order to achieve a Copilot+ badge. The 2025 Zenbook 14 isn't about bells and whistles; it's about bread and butter.

An all-metal construction, ultra-lightweight design, flagship CPU performance, and drop-dead gorgeous OLED display mean the Zenbook 14 punches far above what its $1,300 price tag would suggest. There are plenty of compromises along the way, and if you can stretch your budget by $200 or $300, you'll come out with a nicer laptop overall. But for those shoppers that want something premium, powerful, and proportionally priced, the Zenbook 14 hits the mark in a way few other laptops do.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2025) 7.5 / 10 The Zenbook 14 OLED (2025) brings together flagship performance with mainstream pricing, and it still manages to offer excellent value among Windows laptops. Pros & Cons Gorgeous OLED display

Lightweight with excellent battery life

Flagship Intel CPU performance

Reasonably priced Display is locked to 60Hz

Portability is undermined by the MacBook Air

Base configuration tough to recommend with 8GB of RAM $1300 at Best Buy

Asus Zenbook 14 (2025) pricing and availability