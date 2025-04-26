Asus' Zenbook 14 is an enigma. Year-over-year, Asus quietly refreshes the 14-inch laptop with new components, and this year is no different. The Zenbook 14 has an infusion of Arrow Lake power, blowing past most thin-and-lights that have stuck with Lunar Lake in order to achieve a Copilot+ badge. The 2025 Zenbook 14 isn't about bells and whistles; it's about bread and butter.

An all-metal construction, ultra-lightweight design, flagship CPU performance, and drop-dead gorgeous OLED display mean the Zenbook 14 punches far above what its $1,300 price tag would suggest. There are plenty of compromises along the way, and if you can stretch your budget by $200 or $300, you'll come out with a nicer laptop overall. But for those shoppers that want something premium, powerful, and proportionally priced, the Zenbook 14 hits the mark in a way few other laptops do.

asus-zenbook-a14
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2025)
7.5 / 10

The Zenbook 14 OLED (2025) brings together flagship performance with mainstream pricing, and it still manages to offer excellent value among Windows laptops.

Pros & Cons
  • Gorgeous OLED display
  • Lightweight with excellent battery life
  • Flagship Intel CPU performance
  • Reasonably priced
  • Display is locked to 60Hz
  • Portability is undermined by the MacBook Air
  • Base configuration tough to recommend with 8GB of RAM
$1300 at Best Buy

Asus Zenbook 14 (2025) pricing and availability