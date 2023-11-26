Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023) $500 $800 Save $300 The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is a powerful laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and a stunning OLED display. $500 at Best Buy (Core i5)

Cyber Monday is bringing even more deals to the table, knocking prices down to their lowest ever this holiday season. Naturally, we're seeing great deals on laptops, but one that sticks out from the crowd is this Asus Zenbook 14X. The laptop delivers when it comes to its design, featuring a sleek look that's both modern and thoughtful.

In addition, you're getting a beautiful OLED screen, a powerful Intel processor, and it's all priced far less than retail, coming in at just $499.99. For a limited time, you can save $300, which brings this laptop down to one of its lowest prices in quite some time, making it a no-brainer purchase for someone that needs a new laptop now.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook 14X?

The highlight of the Asus Zenbook 14X is going to be its beautiful and high resolution OLED screen which comes in at 14.5 inches and a resolution of 2880x1880. You're going to get impressive colors thanks to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a fantastic refresh rate that comes in at 120Hz, and a response time that sits at 0.2ms.

The screen also has VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification and does offer an element of protection with its TUV certification with 70% blue-light reduction. When it comes to power, the laptop delivers with its 13th Generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

Of course, you get ample connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port. The laptop also has fantastic keyboard with backlit keys and there's even a fingerprint reader for added security. If you're planning on purchasing a new laptop, you really can't go wrong with this model. With that said, be sure to grab this deal while you can.