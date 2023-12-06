Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is a powerful laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and a stunning OLED display. $700 at Best Buy (Core i7)

OLED displays are fantastic, offering impressive vibrant colors and deep black levels. While these displays are great they can be expensive, especially on devices like an OLED laptop. Of course, if you know where to look, you can still find great deals on these devices, often dropping the price by hundreds. Luckily, we've found a great deal on an OLED laptop that you won't want to miss. For a limited time, you can score $300 off this Asus Zenbook 14X laptop that comes packed with an impressive set of specifications, making it perfect for most uses.

What's great about the Asus Zenbook 14X?

When it comes to the Asus Zenbook 14X, the best part is going to be its beautiful and high resolution OLED touchscreen display. The laptop's screen comes in at 14.5 inches with a resolution of 2880x1880, and delivers impressive colors thanks to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. You also get a refresh rate that comes in at 120Hz, and a lightning quick response time of 0.2ms. If that wasn't enough, the screen offers VESA Display HDR 500 True Black certification and TUV certification with 70% blue-light reduction.

When it comes to power, you're looking at a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port. The laptop is also quite thin and light, coming in at 3.48 pounds and measuring in at 0.7 inches thin. The device also features nice little touches here and there like its keyboard with backlit keys and a fingerprint reader for security.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this laptop thanks to its wonderful design, beautiful display, and powerful internals. Best of all, it's now priced well below retail, coming in at $300 less for a limited time.