Asus has a ton of Zenbook laptops in the market at different price points, but the OLED ones are generally a bit on the expensive side. However, on this Prime Day, you can grab the Zenbook 14X OLED at a cool $200 discount. The device is currently available for just $599.99 on Best Buy against a list price of $799.99, making it a great deal for an OLED laptop.

Why buy the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop?

The standout feature of the Zenbook 14X is its 14.5-inch 120Hz OLED touchscreen NanoEdge display with a 2880x1800 pixel resolution, 0.2ms response time, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by a 13th-gen Core i5-13500H processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The device ships with 8GB of LPDDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. Display connectors on the laptop include 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1x USB-A 3.2 ports, 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. On the software side, the laptop runs Windows 11 Home with built-in Cortana voice assistant.

Despite its thin and light built, the Zenbook 14X OLED comes with a massive 90Wh battery. Other hardware features include a built-in FHD webcam and a microphone with the company's proprietary 3D Noise Reduction and AI noise-canceling technology. The Zenbook 14X OLED sports a built-in fingerprint scanner and a full-size ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with 19.05 mm key pitch and 1.4 mm key travel. The laptop also comes with a 3-month membership of Adobe Creative Cloud All apps and 30-days trial of Microsoft Office. You also get a 6-month free subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe (3-device) and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

All things considered, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is a fantastic laptop for the price, and the $200 discount makes it even more lucrative. So if you're looking for a mainstream PC for work or media consumption, act now to get a great device at a super-low price. Of course, if you're in the market for gaming laptops or creator laptops, there are plenty of deals available on them as well.