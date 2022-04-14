ASUS’ ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop is now available to buy

ASUS has officially launched the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop, after announcing it earlier this year at CES. As the name suggests, this laptop features a space-inspired design, and it’s meant to celebrate the first time an ASUS laptop was launched into space. Possibly the most unique thing about it is the 3.5-inch display that’s on the lid, but there’s quite a lot to like here.

First off, the ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H, with 14 cores and 20 threads, plus integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. That’s one of the fastest mobile processors you can get right now, and it’s backed up by 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, so you have plenty of performance.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The primary display is a 14-inch OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it comes in 2.8K resolution – or 2880 x 1800 – plus it has a 90Hz refresh rate and supports touch. Color-wise, it covers 100% of DCI-P3, 133% of sRGB, and it has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, as usual of OLED panels, plus it’s PANTONE Validated. It can hit up to 550 nits of brightness and it’s certified for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. As for the 3.5-inch display on the lid, it’s also an OLED panel, but it’s monochrome, and its main purpose is to display custom graphics and messages, including battery life, time, and date.

For the rest of the design, it comes in an elegant “Zero-G Titanium” color and features space motifs sprinkled throughout, including a Morse code message on the lid, a pattern meant to represent the Mir space station, and a red spacebar with a planet icon on it. As per usual with ASUS laptops, the touchpad also includes a virtual number pad. The laptop is also designed to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards, plus it’s been tested to “space-grade” standards to resist extreme vibration and both high and low temperatures. Finally, for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader, plus there’s a USB Type-A to RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet adapter in the box.

You can order the ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition starting today, but it’s still considered a pre-order. The laptop is expected to start shipping on April 19th, according to Newegg’s listing.