Summary Asus unveiled various Vivobooks and Zenbooks catering to different consumers across laptop lineups.

Vivobooks offer AMD, Qualcomm Snapdragon, and Intel variants with different displays starting at $699.

Zenbooks follow with diverse AMD and Intel configurations, starting at $899.

CES 2025 is well underway, with companies proudly showing off a lot of what they have planned for this year. Asus is one such company, and it has decided to unveil the latest additions to its Vivobook and Zenbook lineups today. There are a lot of variants on offer, which means there is something to excite consumers across various domains, especially those looking to upgrade their laptops with some AI goodness.

A bunch of Vivobooks to cater to everyone

Asus announced a lot of Vivobook laptops today, hoping to cater to various segments of the consumer market. We will start off with the Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16, both of which also have Flip and S variants. Starting off with the shared specifications for the standard variants, Vivobook 14 and 16, we have:

Operating system: Window 11 Home

Window 11 Home Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (up to 45 TOPS NPU)

Qualcomm Snapdragon X (up to 45 TOPS NPU) GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB

512GB Battery: 50Whr, 65W AC Type-C Adapter

50Whr, 65W AC Type-C Adapter Ports: 2x USB 4.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack

2x USB 4.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack Security: Microsoft Pluton, 1080p FHD IR camera with Windows Hello

Naturally, the Vivobook 16 has a 16-inch IPS display, whereas the Vivoobook 14 has a 14-inch IPS display. For the AMD enthusiasts out there, Asus has also launched AMD versions of the Vivobook 16. It has pretty much the same specifications highlighted above, with the notable differences being a processor going up to AMD Ryzen AI Krackan 8 Core, an RDNA 3.5 GPU, storage going up to 1TB, and a smaller 42Whr battery.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X versions of the Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 will be available for $699 and $749, respectively. Meanwhile, AMD Vivobook 16 will be available for $749 and $849, depending upon whether you want the Krackan 6 Core or 8 Core configuration. These laptops will be available on Asus' own website, as well as Amazon and Best Buy.

Shifting gears to the Flip variants of the Vivobook, we have the Vivobook 14 Flip and Vivobook 16 Flip. Interestingly, these come with Intel hardware, and for those interested, some shared specifications have been listed below:

Operating system: Window 11 Home

Window 11 Home Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 7 GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Battery: 70Whr, 65W AC Type-C Adapter

70Whr, 65W AC Type-C Adapter Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack

USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Security: Microsoft Pluton, 1080p FHD IR camera with Windows Hello

The Vivobook 14 Flip with a 14-inch 60Hz IPS display starts at $999, whereas the Vivobook 16 Flip with a 16-inch 120Hz OLED display starts at $1099. And don't get too confused just yet, but there are four other variations of the Vivobook to take into account too. They have been described and differentiated briefly below:

Vivobook S 14 (AMD): 14-inch OLED 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370, RDNA 3.5, 32GB of RAM - $1099

14-inch OLED 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370, RDNA 3.5, 32GB of RAM - $1099 Vivobook S 16 (AMD): 16-inch OLED 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 Krackan 8 Core, RDNA 3.5, 16GB of RAM - $1099

16-inch OLED 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 Krackan 8 Core, RDNA 3.5, 16GB of RAM - $1099 Vivobook S 16 (Intel): 16-inch OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Intel Arc Graphics - $1099/$1299 (16GB/32GB of RAM)

16-inch OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Intel Arc Graphics - $1099/$1299 (16GB/32GB of RAM) Vivobook Pro 15: OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Nvidia RTX 4050 (6GB), 24GB of RAM - $1399

Zenbook: Less confusing configurations than the Vivobooks... hopefully

Now that we are done with all the Vivobook craziness, let's regain some zen with the latest additions to the Zenbook lineup. Kicking things off, we have the Zenbook 14, which also comes in multiple flavors. We have differentiated them briefly below:

Zenbook 14 (AMD): 14-inch OLED 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, RDNA 3.5, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB storage - $999

14-inch OLED 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, RDNA 3.5, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB storage - $999 Zenbook 14 (Intel): 14-inch OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Intel Arc Graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB storage - $1299

14-inch OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Intel Arc Graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB storage - $1299 Zenbook 14 (Intel): TBC display, Intel Core Ultra 7 265H, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage - $999

That's not all, though. We also have the Zenbook A14, which is a configuration powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon and Snapdragon X Plus processors. Pricing starts at $899 and $1099, respectively, with the rest of the specs being quite similar to those described above. And lastly, we also have the Zenbook Duo with Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, a 120Hz touchscreen display, 1TB of storage, and a hefty price tag of $1699.